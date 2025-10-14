The 2025 Washington Commanders are 3-3 and have a loaded offense. However, they are trying to keep up with the arms race that is life in the NFL as a contending team and are looking at adding to their receiving corps. The Tennessee Titans parted ways with former first-round pick Treylon Burks, but now the Commanders are one of the teams he is visiting.

The former first-round pick hit waivers earlier this month and went unclaimed. Now, he has visits scheduled with two different teams, the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders. The first to report on the visit was NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He could be an instant boost for the Commanders, who need more depth.

Treylon Burks was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He tore his ACL in practice last year and then broke his collarbone during a training camp practice session in July. That resulted in the Titans waiving Burks and sending him to waivers in the first place.

Article Continues Below

The Titans infamously selected Burks with the pick acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the A.J. Brown trade. He failed to live up to expectations, catching 53 passes for 699 yards and one touchdown in just 27 career games. Injuries have derailed Burks' career, as he's never played more than 11 games in a single season. However, it is worth noting that since he is only 25 years old, he could benefit from a change of scenery.

The Broncos have had many issues through the air this season, with Courtland Sutton being the only receiver who has stood out, so any help in the receiving corps would go a long way to try to give Bo Nix some extra weapons.

The Commanders are interested because of injuries. Terry McLaurin has missed the last three games due to a quad injury, Noah Brown has only played in two games due to groin and knee injuries, and Deebo Samuel is dealing with a heel injury that has limited him despite playing on Monday night.