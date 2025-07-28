The Tennessee Titans had many question marks coming into this season, especially with rookie quarterback Cam Ward taking control of the offense. They took a big hit out wide with a former first-round pick, Treylon Burks, getting injured and breaking his collarbone. Then, in response, the Titans decided to waive him after his injury, leaving the receiving corps even more empty than it was.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter first reported the news of the Titans waiving Burks. He reported on the news on Monday after he broke his collarbone over the weekend.

Schefter posted on X: “Titans now have waived-injured WR Treylon Burks, who fractured his collarbone over the weekend.”

Treylon Burks was injured after making a diving one-handed catch from Cam Ward. After the injury, Titans head coach Brian Callahan immediately released a statement that they were evaluating him and would provide an update at an appropriate time.

Brian Callahan said, “Treylon Burks is being evaluated right now for a shoulder injury, and we'll have an update on his status at the appropriate time.”

Burks reported to training camp and could participate in activities entirely after his ACL injury kept him out of OTAs and minicamp.

“The last three years, my injuries limited me from being who I am,” Burks said after Day 1 of training camp. “I feel like I'm in a good place, man. God has brought me from the lowest to the highest and from the highest to the lowest. I'm blessed for that.”

This move puts the nail in the coffin for one of the worst trades in recent memory. The Titans drafted him with the 18th pick in the 2022 draft. They acquired that selection by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and the decision to trade Brown rather than sign him to a long-term deal has continued to haunt them.

Through 27 games, Burks had 53 receptions for 699 yards and a touchdown with the Titans. It's also worth noting that the Titans signed wide receiver Ramel Keyton to take Burks’s roster spot.

Burks's injury history has kept him from showing off his real potential. He is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, but his injury history has kept him from showing off how much he could do in the NFL. He was a solid receiver at Arkansas, and it is disappointing to watch how injuries have derailed his career up to this point.