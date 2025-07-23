As the Washington Commanders open training camp ahead of the 2025 season, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner addressed wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s ongoing contract situation with a direct and measured response, underscoring both the business realities of the NFL and McLaurin’s continued value to the team.

In a video shared by NBC4 Sports’ JP Finlay, Wagner spoke on the complexities of contract negotiations while emphasizing the importance of staying supportive as a teammate.

“It’s a business and so some of the business is not your business,” Wagner said. “You let them take care of the things they need to take care of and focus on yourself. But understand that he’s still a part of the team. He’s still somebody that is a huge presence in this locker room, he’s an amazing figure in this community and this locker room – somebody that we’re excited to have whenever the business gets worked out.”

Wagner, who joined the Commanders last offseason and is entering his 14th NFL season, added that patience is essential during negotiations of this scale.

“You just sit there and wait and you hope that something is done. That’s what you do and when it gets done, you celebrate and bring them in and we move on,” Wagner said. “That’s really how it is so we talk about real number so let business take care of business and it’s going to take care of itself however it’s supposed to.”

Terry McLaurin holds out for new deal as Bobby Wagner weighs in during Commanders camp

McLaurin, 29, is holding out from training camp as he pursues a new deal following one of the best seasons of his career. He finished the 2024 campaign with 1,096 receiving yards, 82 receptions, and 13 touchdowns on 117 targets. During the postseason, he tallied 227 yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches, helping the Commanders reach the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The performance earned McLaurin his first career second-team All-Pro selection and further strengthened his case as one of the league’s top receivers. Despite his consistency and leadership, contract talks remain ongoing.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that McLaurin is seeking more than $30 million annually in his next deal.

“My understanding is that he wants more than $30 (million per year),” Rapoport said on The Insiders. “It’s not a disagreement over whether he deserves more money, it’s a disagreement over how much, and certainly they are not there yet.”

Wagner, who recently joined the Seattle Storm’s ownership group in the WNBA, brings veteran leadership and business acumen to Washington’s locker room. His comments reflect a balanced mindset as the Commanders continue training camp under head coach Dan Quinn, who enters his second full season after leading the team to a playoff breakthrough in 2024.