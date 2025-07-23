The Washington Commanders kicked off their training camp with more than just drills and meetings — players were greeted with the stunning reveal of a fully renovated locker room at the OrthoVirginia Training Center.

“It's like the Four Seasons up in here! This is crazy. This is crazy. This is crazy,” said Will Harris repeatedly, clearly impressed by the upgrade.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. shared excitement as he explored his personalized locker.

“We've got everything now. Finally, bro. It's been a long time coming,” he said. “This is a blessing, bro. They went crazy.”

Veteran punter Tress Way, grinning as he admired the new features, drew laughs when he celebrated a discovery: “Holy smokes, are these both my cup holders?!”

Commanders unveiled their new locker room today. They previously scored an "F" on the NFLPA locker room report card. Ownership invested to upgrade the space. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/FCQc0F8ePJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2025

Meanwhile, linebacker Bobby Wagner joked, pointing at Way: “He's the one that's going to be the most excited out of all of us.”

The players' reactions followed months of renovations to improve comfort and functionality. Each locker now includes a cushioned chair, integrated storage spaces, and individual drying units — upgrades made directly to complaints highlighted in the most recent NFLPA survey, where the Commanders earned an “F” grade for locker room conditions. As shown in this team update, that criticism helped fast-track the overhaul.

Equipment managers Drew Curls and Justin Brooks emphasized the practicality of the new design.

“The apparel is hidden, which gives everything a cleaner look,” said Curls. Brooks added, “The dryers within each locker make sure the players aren't going out to practice with wet or damp gear. Everything is about player comfort.”

Beyond the lockers, the upgraded space features a new sound system, an expanded color-changing sauna, a steam room, more private showers, and a shared lounge area with sofa chairs — all designed to create a more relaxed and communal environment.

General manager Adam Peters highlighted the broader improvements during his pre-camp press conference, noting that upgrades extended beyond the locker room.

“We have new meeting rooms, we have a new nutrition center…new bubble. It just goes on and on in terms of the things that we've been able to do, tons of new recovery stuff for our players.” Peters said, according to the team's website.

He credited managing partner Josh Harris and team president Mark Clouse for helping make the changes possible.