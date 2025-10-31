He's back, baby! After missing the Washington Commanders' loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jayden Daniels will be making his return to the field. The Commanders announced that the star quarterback will be starting in their Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jayden Daniels will start Sunday vs. the Seahawks

Daniels has been in and out of the Commanders' active roster due to a hamstring injury. He missed two weeks of action after Week 2 due to the injury, returning in Week 5. He then suffered another injury during their Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and ended up not playing in their most recent game, a 28-7 loss at the hands of the Chiefs.

At 3-5 this season, the Commanders' season is in danger as we enter the midway point of the season. With the Eagles holding a firm grasp on the division for now, Washington's path to the playoffs is most likely going through the Wild Card round. To get there, the Commanders will most likely need a record of .500 or better to have a chance. Stringing together wins starting now should help them get there.

Daniels, the Commanders' second-overall pick in last year's draft, is experiencing some growing pains in his sophomore year. Hailed in his rookie year for his accuracy and great completion rate, Daniels sports a 61% completion rate through five games. That's far lower than the 69% completion rate he had last year. He's accumulated 1,031 passing yards through that time period, throwing eight touchdowns to one interception. On the ground, he's added 211 yards and a touchdown. The Commanders star has not quite reached the same heights he did last season, but he's still been pretty reliable for Washington.

The Commanders have a tough task ahead of them, as they take on one of the best teams in the league this season in the Seahawks. The Seahawks have a 5-2 record after eight weeks and have looked great as of late. Behind Sam Darnold's continued resurgence, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's breakout season, and a surprisingly stout defense, Seattle is barging their way into some interesting conversations. A win here would be a huge statement for the Commanders as they look to get back on track in 2025.