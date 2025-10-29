The Washington Commanders have been without some key players on offense for the past few weeks. Though they are expecting one back against the Seattle Seahawks, they'll be without another one, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin re-injured his quad on Monday night and has already been ruled out for Sunday night's game vs. the Seahawks. QB Jayden Daniels is expected to practice in full this entire week, putting him on track to return,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's good to know that the Daniels will be back in the lineup, and the hope is that he can will the Commanders to a win with the receivers that he has.

McLaurin had just returned to the field against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing the past four games, but he re-aggravated the injury in the game and sat out in the fourth quarter. It looks like McLaurin will need some more time to heal his injury, and it's uncertain when he'll be back on the field.

Article Continues Below

As for Daniels, he missed last week against the Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys. It looks like Daniels has been trending in the right direction, and he'll be making his way back on the field soon.

The Commanders have been dealing with injury after injury this season, and unfortunately, it's been to their key offensive playmakers. They haven't played many games together fully healthy, and it reflects in their record. After a strong season last year, they haven't been able to build on that success.

With still some time left in the season, the Commanders have to turn things around sooner rather than later if they want to make the playoffs. They have a tall hill to climb, especially with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys ahead of them.