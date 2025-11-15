The Washington Commanders' offense will be without another offensive weapon in Week 11, when they host the Miami Dolphins at Northwest Stadium. In addition to playing without Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Treylon Burks, the team will also be without tight end Ben Sinnott.

Sinnott has been ruled out one day early with an ankle injury, the Commanders announced on social media. He was initially listed as questionable but was downgraded early Saturday morning.

Through 10 games, Sinnott has just three catches for 33 receiving yards and one touchdown. Although modest, the numbers are already better than those of his rookie season.

Despite his low receiving numbers, the Kansas State alum has started three of his 10 games and has been a key part of the Commanders' run game. Sinnott has been effective as a downfield blocker all season. He was touted for his blocking skills ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft and has had the most success in that area in the NFL.

Commanders' shorthanded Week 11 offense

With Sinnott out of the lineup, the Commanders are now down four rotational pass-catchers, in addition to Daniels. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will have to navigate playing without three of his top four wideouts and now his backup tight end.

The Commanders have been shorthanded all season, but the situation gets worse in Week 11. The newly acquired Burks was Mariota's leading receiver in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, but now his absence will force the veteran to look elsewhere.

The injuries do not make Washington's odds of snapping a five-game skid very high. The Commanders have not won since Week 5, when they upset the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

The Dolphins have also been struggling, but they enter Week 12 off a 30-13 win over the Buffalo Bills. Miami is now 2-1 in its last three games after getting off to a 1-6 start.