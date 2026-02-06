The Washington Commanders experienced both highs and lows as Bobby Wagner earned a prestigious award just one day before a team legend died. Washington legend Sonny Jurgensen passed away on Friday at 91, according to a post on X by the Washington Commanders.

Jurgensen was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 1957 NFL Draft. But seven years later, he became part of one of the most important trades in Washington franchise history.

In 1964, the Eagles sent Jurgensen to Washington for quarterback Norm Snead and cornerback Claude Crabb. That’s 60 years before the Commanders acquired their current quarterback via the draft.

Washington QB Sonny Jurgensen had a strong career

In an interview in 2010, Jurgensen said he was stunned about the trade, according to commanders.com.

“I was shocked in a way,” he said. “(And) I had just met with the new coach of the Eagles, who had come in with the new owner. I met with him, sat in his office for a few hours, talked about what we were going to do, what offense we were going to have. And how we were going to win again.

Article Continues Below

“I left, went to lunch. Met some friends of mine. Then someone came in and said you were traded to the Redskins. I said, ‘No, it's April Fool's Day, you're kidding.' He said, ‘No, I'm not kidding. I just heard it on the radio.' So I was shocked.

“When I looked back on it, being shocked initially, it was an opportunity to start fresh and to start anew. It was a team I had followed because (they) were part of the South. I had come up to see them play as a high school team. My family could come up and see me play. I enjoyed that.”

Jurgensen would go on to earn four Pro Bowl honors with Washington. During his 11 seasons, Jurgensen led the league in passing yards (1966, 1967, 1969), passing touchdowns (1967), and completion percentage (1970). He was chosen as a member of the NFL's 1960s all-decade team.

However, Jurgensen didn’t make an on-field playoff appearance until his final season. At the age of 40, he came off the bench against the Rams in the 1974 playoffs. He threw three interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick-six that sealed the Rams’ 19-10 victory.

In his career, Jurgensen totaled 2,433 completions, 32,224 passing yards, 255 touchdowns, and five 3,000-yard seasons.