The Washington Commanders took another hit on Sunday night. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was ruled out with a knee injury in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks, a downgrade that arrived after he was initially listed as questionable to return. The update came as the game tilted heavily toward Seattle, via Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a rough sequence for a secondary already stretched thin. With Lattimore sidelined, Washington leaned harder on Jonathan Jones and Frankie Luvu, while the Seahawks kept stacking explosive plays. By late third quarter, the scoreboard read 38–7 after Seattle cashed in another red-zone trip.

The box score told the same story. Sam Darnold opened the night dealing, tossing first-half touchdowns to Tory Horton twice, first from four yards, then a 25-yard rainbow, before hitting Elijah Arroyo and Cody White to cap a four-TD half. ESPN’s live game page tracked Seattle stretching the lead to 31–7 by halftime and 38–7 late in the third. For Washington, Jayden Daniels punched in a short rushing score before the break, but sustained drives were scarce.

Lattimore’s exit also underlined the attrition Washington is battling at the skill spots. Earlier in the night, the Commanders lost wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, further squeezing a roster already navigating October and November dings. As Seattle kept winning on early downs, Washington’s defense had to live in stress coverages, exactly where you want a veteran corner like Lattimore on the field.

There will be bigger-picture questions on Monday. Lattimore arrived in Washington to be a matchup eraser and tone-setter after last year’s injuries. The hope, for a unit that still flashes playmaking, is that the knee issue proves minor. For one night, though, the immediate impact was obvious. Seattle’s passing game stayed in rhythm, and the Commanders had to chase without one of their top defenders.