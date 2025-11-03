On Sunday Night Football, Seattle Seahawks rookie wideout Tory Horton turned the opening half into a breakout reel, catching two first-half touchdowns from quarterback Sam Darnold as the Seahawks jumped all over the Washington Commanders.

Sam Darnold finds Tory Horton in the end zone for the first TD of the game

Horton started the party with a nifty red-zone route, shaking free for a 4-yard score to open the night. Then he showed the full vertical bag, tracking a feathery 25-yard Darnold floater down the left sideline to make it 13–0 and send the visiting sideline into a frenzy. Both plays looked like timing routes the pair has been repping since camp, clean release, precise ball, easy six.

SAM DARNOLD TO TORY HORTON AGAIN FOR THE TD

Sam Darnold didn’t stop there. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback stacked touchdown throws to tight end Elijah Arroyo and wide receiver Cody White, yes, four first-half TDs, as Seattle pushed the lead into blowout territory before the break. Washington, already shorthanded after wide receiver Luke McCaffrey exited early, struggled to match scores or string first downs as the game tilted Seattle’s way.

By late in the second quarter, the in-game box showed a lopsided scoreboard and a Seattle offense humming on scripted shots and play-action. Darnold worked the seams to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to keep chains moving, then hunted matchups outside, Horton on smaller corners, White on a safety, whenever Washington rolled safeties toward the middle. Add in a few timely runs and the pass pro holding up, and the Seahawks kept the Commanders in chase mode.

Horton is the headline, though. The rookie’s two-pack came in two flavors, short-area separation and downfield ball-tracking, exactly what this receiving room needed opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If this is a preview, defenses will have to pick their poison: bracket the veteran WR1 and risk Horton winning iso routes, or play it straight and let Darnold throw on rhythm.