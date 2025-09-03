The Washington Commanders’ backfield looks dramatically different after Washington decided to trade Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers. Robinson had been penciled in as the starter throughout the offseason. But his departure left the door open for a new leader.

The Commanders released their updated depth chart following the trade. Veteran Austin Ekeler is now listed as the No. 1 running back. Behind him are Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez, and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was selected in the seventh round.

Ekeler’s promotion marks a significant shift for Washington’s offense. The 30-year-old was once the lead back with the Los Angeles Chargers and showed flashes of his old form last season with the Commanders. He averaged 4.77 yards per carry and added versatility as a pass catcher, finishing with 735 total yards and four touchdowns.

The Commanders will mix in their young running backs

Head coach Dan Quinn has emphasized the diverse skill sets across the running back room. It suggests Washington will use a flexible approach. Ekeler is expected to handle much of the early workload. But the younger players are likely to be mixed in as the season develops.

Croskey-Merritt is a particularly intriguing option. He impressed at New Mexico with 1,190 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns before transferring to Arizona. However, eligibility issues limited his 2024 season. His explosiveness has been praised in training camp, and his strong preseason performance has fueled speculation that he could eventually become the team’s lead rusher.

Analysts have pointed out Ekeler’s proven ability near the goal line. He has consistently been one of the league’s most efficient scorers in close-range situations. Still, questions remain about whether Washington will lean heavily on him. Or will they gradually shift touches to Croskey-Merritt as he adjusts to the professional level?

The Commanders’ revamped depth chart illustrates how quickly roles can change in the NFL. Robinson’s trade created a vacancy, and now Ekeler’s experience and versatility have made him the top option in an offense expected to be among the league’s most dynamic.