The college football transfer portal is once again heating up, and Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola is shaping up to be one of the most discussed names of the 2026 cycle.

While speculation has swirled around several potential destinations, new reports suggest one popular program can be crossed off the list. On3 reports fueled early movement in Raiola’s recruitment with a social media post outlining initial contenders.

“Louisville is a school to watch for Nebraska transfer QB Dylan Raiola, Pete Nakos reports. Texas Tech is not expected to be in the mix.” On3 posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Shortly after, clarity emerged regarding Oregon’s status. “Neither is Oregon,” On3's Oregon insider Justin Hopkins reposted On3's post on X, formerly Twitter, with a quote.

Raiola’s expected portal entry comes after a turbulent stretch at Nebraska. The former five-star recruit started 22 games over two seasons, showing flashes of elite ability but never fully stabilizing amid program turnover.

Family ties added further complexity, as Raiola’s brother Dayton decommitted from Nebraska late in November, followed by the dismissal of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who is Dylan’s uncle, after the season.

On the field, Raiola’s development showed signs of progress. He completed 72,4 % of his passes this season, and 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, across two seasons. In nine games during the 2025 season before suffering a season-ending broken fibula, Raiola improved his completion rate while massively reducing turnovers.

Oregon had previously been floated as a logical fit given its offensive infrastructure and the likelihood of Dante Moore departing for the NFL after the Ducks’ College Football Playoff run. However, Hopkins’ clarification strongly suggests Dan Lanning and his staff are not pursuing the former Husker, effectively removing Eugene from the conversation.

Attention has instead shifted elsewhere. Louisville has emerged as an early program to watch, with Raiola set to formally explore his options following his portal entry, several programs are expected to evaluate whether his upside aligns with their long-term quarterback plans.