The Washington Commanders have a surprising player who could make or break their 2025 season. Also, they have a fatal flaw they must address soon. Furthermore, an NFL insider revealed that a Mike Evans-type deal is a “non-starter” for disgruntled wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Age is a factor in the negotiations, according to espn.com.

“McLaurin turns 30 in September, an age when most receivers slow down,” John Keim wrote. “At age 30, but having played 10 years, Mike Evans received a two-year deal worth $42 million from (the Buccaneers) in 2024. That's a non-starter. This past offseason, DK Metcalf, who is two years younger than McLaurin but was in the same draft class, received a deal from Pittsburgh worth $32.9 million annually. Any deal likely would be in that ballpark.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin wants a payday

It’s understandable for McLaurin to take this stance. At his age, this will be his last big contract. And NFL players almost always remain firm when that situation arises, especially if they’ve been ultra-productive like McLaurin.

“McLaurin has one more year remaining on his deal and wants an extension,” Keim wrote. “The team wants to give him one. With none signed, will McLaurin hold out (or show up but not practice?). This one has been tricky.”

The word on the streets said the two sides aren’t close to an agreement. And McLaurin said he doesn’t like it, according to commanderswire.com.

“I've been pretty frustrated,” McLaurin said. “I’m not gonna lie. Everything that has transpired to this point has been pretty disappointing and frustrating.

“I want to continue my career here. I've created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here. This has been somewhere where I've always wanted to be. And, you know, just to see how things have played out has been disappointing.”

Still, McLaurin said he knows the NFL is a business. And he’s trying to keep that in mind.

“Obviously, I understand everything is a business,” McLaurin said. “But at the same time, I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued and I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately, that hasn't transpired the way I wanted it to. So, I'm just trying to take things day by day.”