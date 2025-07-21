While the Washington Commanders try to drown out the noise coming from the White House, they took a big step forward by signing their second-round pick from this year’s draft. But if the Commanders want their Super Bowl dreams to come true, here is the fatal flaw they must address in training camp.

It’s simply the way of the NFL world. To have success at the highest level of the league, teams must protect their quarterback first and foremost. The Commanders have taken giant strides to get better at that for the 2025 season.

However, their fatal flaw could be the other major thing NFL teams must do: get to the opposing team’s quarterback. The Commanders have an edge rusher issue, and they must address the problem in training camp.

Commanders have an edge rusher problem

The Commanders can take care of the problem in one of two ways. If they see marked progress from the guys they have in camp and believe they can produce a quality pass rush, they can stay the course. Or, they will have to make a trade.

If they stand pat, a lot of the reason will likely be because of the presence of linebacker Frankie Luvu. He gives the Commanders an off-ball linebacker who can augment the pass rush.

Luvu has gained the respect not only of his coaching staff but also from other players in the league, according to commanders.com.

“Frankie is a very high-energy guy,” said Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. “Turn on the tap, bro is all across the field, for sure.”

“We play those guys twice a year…and yeah, you gain respect,” said Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson. “It's fun when you're going against an extreme competitor. Some guys, you can tell that it means a lot to them. So, he's one of those guys.”

Luvu said he’s done it with hard work, according to commanders.com.

“Mostly my eating and taking care of my body,” Luvu said. “The extra work outside of the work. Just little things like that to bring my body to full energy and full battery for me to perform on Sunday.”

Commanders general manager Adam Peters said Luvu brings what the Commanders need for the defensive scheme, according to wusa9.com.

“There (are) some basic characteristics that you kinda look for,” Peters. “I mean, you throw in like Luvu’s competitive spirit, you know, (linebacker) Bobby Wagner's professionalism, his consistency, his leadership. You know, I can go down the line, but I think there are so many different things that really go into that.”

Teammate Sam Cosmi said Luvu is that guy.

“That guy's a stud,” Cosmi said last year. “I could tell when he is going to come down, he is not just a linebacker, he can rush. And that’s a whole new thing. Not a lot of linebackers can put a move and do that, and also give you a bull. So, something like that is different, and I'm happy he’s on our team.”

Right now, the Commanders have an edge rusher room with Dorance Armstrong and Von Miller as the top edge rushers. Miller joined the fray via a one-year deal that will pay him $6.1 million. If Miller stays healthy, can produce enough snaps, and performs even close to his former level, the Commanders may not have as big a problem on the edge.

The Commanders also have Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jacob Martin in the edge rusher mix. Jalyn Holmes and Clelin Ferrell are on the third team right now, while Andre Jones Jr. and Javontae Jean-Baptiste round out the mix.

Miller could function as a guy who comes into late-game situations and serves up the game-clinching sack, according to espn.com.

“He doesn't need to return to his Pro Bowl and All-Pro pass-rushing days to be of service,” John Keim wrote. “Of course, every team could use a dynamic edge rusher. But short of that, Washington also needs options and only needs Miller to become their closer — a la former New York Yankees great Mariano Rivera — and provide the defensive punctuations they failed to make last season.”

Keim pointed out the Commanders' lack of success in those situations in 2024.

“In the fourth quarter of games, Washington recorded five sacks — the third-lowest mark in the league,” Keim wrote. “The Commanders' pass rush win rate in the final quarter last season was 13.3%. Only one player, Wagner, at 31.6% was better than 21.1% in this category, according to ESPN Research. With Buffalo last season, Miller had a pass rush win rate in the fourth quarter of 25.5% — third-highest in the NFL.”

Miller said he could have sat out last season, but decided to give it a go for the team.

“I could have easily sat out all of last season, but I couldn't do my teammates like that,” he told SI.com last year. “But at the same time, I shouldn't have been out there. I feel like people are judging me on that, so it's making me a little bit angry, to be honest.”

There you have it. But with another veteran coming on board, the Commanders might be taking a blast-from-the-past page from George Allen’s “Over the Hill Gang” in the early 1970s. The Commanders have 22 players age 30 or older on the roster. Whether that works for a throwback season to a Super Bowl remains to be seen.