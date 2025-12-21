Chicago’s comeback over Green Bay didn’t just swing the NFC North race, it also gave the Bears another one of those late-game moments they’ve been stacking all season, and DJ Moore made sure nobody missed the point afterward with his “F the Packers always” mic drop.

The Bears trailed by 10 points with under three minutes left in regulation, then ripped off 16 unanswered points to steal a 22-16 overtime win and put the Packers on the wrong end of a brutal collapse.

That finish had plenty of fuel, too. Moore was working as Caleb Williams’ top option with Luther Burden and Rome Odunze sidelined, and even after taking a big hit early, he delivered when Chicago needed chunk plays late.

He popped for a 20-yard gain on the final push in regulation, and the Bears kept the pressure on until they finally broke through.

The overtime sequence turned into the exclamation point. After Chicago forced a turnover on downs on Green Bay’s opening possession, Ben Johnson stayed aggressive and let Williams take a deep shot.

Williams connected with Moore for a 46-yard touchdown to end it, and Soldier Field’s biggest rival walked out of its own building stunned again.

The comeback also came with a wild piece of context from ESPN Insights: Chicago already has six wins this season in games where it trailed in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

That’s not normal, and it says a lot about how often the Bears have lived in chaos and still come out clean on the other side.

That’s why the postgame comments about belief and coaching hit differently this week. Williams called Ben Johnson the “best coach in the world,” and on a night like this, it’s easy to see why a quarterback would feel that way after the play calls get bolder instead of safer.

Chicago will take the points, the lead in the division race, and another reminder that this team doesn’t wait around for games to end.