The Washington Commanders have plans to build a new stadium on the site of their former home at RFK Stadium. However, those plans could be scuttled if President Trump has his way.

Even though multiple national and international issues would seemingly be more important to the Chief Executive, the President has threatened to keep the Commanders from going ahead with their plans unless they change their name back to the Redskins.

The Washington franchise was known as the Redskins through the 2019 season. At the conclusion of that season, they abandoned that nickname under pressure from the NFL itself and other political forces. They were known as the Washington Football Team for two seasons before they were renamed as the Commanders.

While that name has not turned out to be extremely popular among the team's followers, it has not offended anyone other than those who did not want to lose the original Redskins nickname.

Trump's statement made it clear that he wants the team to lose the Commanders nickname and go back to Redskins. “I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a stadium in Washington.”

Whether he would actually stop construction on a new stadium is not clear, but he has involved himself in the process.

He did not stop with the Commanders-Redskins issue. He also said he wants to see Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians go back to that team's nickname of the Indians. The American League franchise went by the name of Indians through the 2021 season. Since then they have been known as the Guardians.

Commanders hope to build on last year's success

The Commanders went with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under center last year and they went 12-5 during the regular season and earned a spot in the playoffs. The Commanders shocked the world with postseason victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions before they lost in the NFC Championship game to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniels did a sensational job last year as he completed 331 of 480 passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also ran for 891 yards and scored 6 touchdowns. Daniels built outstanding partnerships with wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Zach Ertz.

In addition to the quarterback, the team responded positively to head coach Dan Quinn in his first season with the team.

While the long-term plans for a new home my be impacted by the President, the Commanders' short-term results will largely be determined by Daniels and the other key players on the team.