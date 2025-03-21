The Washington Commanders have done plenty to enhance their offense, especially in the wide receiver room by adding Deebo Samuel via trade. They also added a depth piece recently. But here is the perfect trade the Commanders must complete after the 2025 free agency frenzy.

Washington general manager Adam Peters has been molding the Commanders roster into a serious Super Bowl contender. He has done work on both sides of the football, adding key pieces and taking some chances. But that’s how it works in the NFL. Every free agent signing and trade is a risk. Nobody knows how players will respond to a new setting or a new contract.

But the Commanders still need to build on their defense. They only have five picks in the upcoming draft, and two of those are throw-away selections in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Commanders need to trade up or down in Round 1

Washington faces a crossroads. The Commanders aren’t likely to get a stud difference-maker at No. 29 in the draft. Yes, they could hope someone falls to them. But that’s counting on a lot of mistakes by other organizations.

Instead of waiting and hoping, the Commanders need to be proactive. They still have a need at the cornerback position, but losing Dante Fowler Jr. means the team desperately needs an edge rusher.

Many publications have the Commanders getting Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. at No. 29. That seems far-fetched with Pearce ranking No. 12 on the Pro Football Focus big board. Also, Pearce ranks 19 on the nfldraftbuzz.com chart.

Another popular choice is Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College. But he ranks No. 16 for PFF. The odd thing is Ezeirauku sits at No. 44 on the NFL Draft Buzz board. That’s a pretty wide swath. He’s No. 30 on nfl.com, according to Daniel Jeremiah. MelKiper Jr. has him at No. 32.

So at least Ezeirauku would be within range. But is he a one-man difference-maker? He has frame limitations, so he may only be able to be deployed situationally early in his career. And the Commanders need a 2025 splash.

That’s why they could trade up. Finding a partner may not be easy. And how high to go is the question. The Commanders would likely have to pair their first- and second-round picks to get high enough for a shot at Marshall Mike Green or Georgia’s Mykel Williams.

But even if they trade up and hit a home run at the edge position, they still leave the cornerback position wanting.

So the perfect trade seems to be trading down. The Commanders should send their Round 1 pick and acquire a second pick in the second round, along with a third- or fourth-round selection.

This makes the most sense because the Commanders could get a pair of 1B players instead of trying to grab and 1A and make do at the cornerback position.

Moving down could keep the Commanders in the market for a guy like Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton. Here’s what Lance Zierlein of nfl.com said about him.

“Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs,” Zierlein wrote. “Scourton can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps but is an average “set-and-contain” run defender. He plays with adequate hustle and range in pursuit and hits runners with heavy pads. He’s an eclectic rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays.

“He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect. Scourton’s size, demeanor, and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge.”

That’s a well-rounded player. And then the Commanders could add a much-needed cornerback with their pick at No. 61. There’s a good chance Iowa State;s Darien Porter could be in the mix at that spot.

And this is what nfl.com had to say about Porter.

“Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special teams talent but only one year of starting experience at cornerback,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages but he has the athleticism, burst and speed to handle more man coverage. He has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence.

“(Porter) uses his length to shade downfield throws but needs to get stronger to improve his press, his contest and his tackling in run support. More schooling is needed as a pattern-matcher but his athletic profile and instant impact on special teams should create more confidence in projecting Porter’s continued ascension as a CB2/CB3.”

Porter’s volume of college experience, despite limited time at the position, would help him step into an immediate role with the Commanders. Therefore, if the Commanders trade down and land a package like Scourton and Porter, they would potentially have two Week 1 starters.

Also, think about the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Porter matching up against the Eagles’ A.J. Brown, the Cowboys CeeDee Lamb, or the Giants’ Malik Nabers in certain situations — like near the goal line. He could take away lobs to these guys and limit the goal-line effectiveness of key division rivals.

This is the way the Commanders need to go. They must add two quality players in the second round while moving back into the Round 3 picture. That’s the place they could go for a running back. The draft is deep at the running back position, and the Commanders need that final piece for their offense.

Maybe they could grab a player like Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson. Or perhaps Arizona State’s Cameron Skattebo falls into their lap. Regardless, the Commanders can find running back help in the third round. But they have to wheel and deal to get a pick there.