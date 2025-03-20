The receiver room for the Washington Commanders already looked different after a free-agent signing. And while the team has defensive needs, they continued to add to the offense. The Commanders agreed to a deal with a former Cowboys wide receiver, according to Tom Pelissero’s post on X.

addition to the wide receiver room

Michael Gallup

| #RaiseHail

A six-year veteran, Michael Gallup joined the Cowboys’ organization as a third-round pick out of Colorado State. Always second fiddle in Dallas, Gallup’s best year came in 2019 when he caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

However, his production dropped off to 843 yards in 2020. He failed to top 500 yards in any of the seasons from 2021-23 with injuries playing a role. Gallup did not play in the NFL in 2024 as he chose to retire.

Commanders add WR Michael Gallup

Interestingly, former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup had lead-role ability back in his best season.

“Let’s make it clear, Michael Gallup is a No. 1 receiver in my view,” McCarthy said. “I think we’re very fortunate. He was definitely one of the players who really jumped off the video in the offseason study.”

Of course, those days are long gone. However, Gallup won’t be asked to be a WR1 with the Commanders. He won’t be tasked as a WR2, either, now that Deebo Samuel is in the house. So can Michael Gallup be a consistent No. 3? From a talent standpoint, it seems like he could.

But he will have to overcome the injury woes. An ACL ended his season in 2021 and limited him in 2022.

It could be that the Commanders like what they see of Gallup. Dan Quinn has familiairty with Gallup from his days in Dallas. Or it could be an indication of the dwindling free agent market — at least from an affordability standpoint.

For example, the Commanders could have signed Stefon Diggs. But maybe they get similar production from Gallup because Diggs can’t stay on the field health-wise. And Gallup costs a whole lot less. Keep in mind Gallup is 29 years old. All of the top remaining free agents are on the other side of 30.

A bonus for Gallup is he will be able to play with young quarterback Jayden Daniels delivering passes.