In a significant shift toward gender diversity, the NFL is experiencing a historic increase in the number of women in coaching and football operations roles.

This season, the league boasts 222 women working in full-time coaching or football operations roles, marking a modest yet notable jump from 199 in the previous year and representing a 141% gain since 2020. These figures indicate a transformative period in the NFL, where the presence of women in pivotal roles is no longer an exception but a growing norm.

Women are now occupying positions that were once exclusively held by men, from front offices and personnel departments to coaching staffs and officiating crews. The impact of this change extends beyond mere numbers; it signifies a cultural shift in a sport long dominated by male perspectives.

The progress in gender diversity aligns with the league's efforts to expand its inclusivity. Sam Rapoport, the NFL's senior director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, has been a driving force in the league's hiring equality efforts. Under her leadership, the NFL Women’s Forum was initiated in 2017, aiming to connect female candidates with football teams and break down barriers that historically prevented women from pursuing careers in football.

“We’ve only scratched the surface so far, but when you zoom out and look at the progress the NFL has seen in the last seven years compared to its first 100 years of existence, it is remarkable,” Rapoport said, as reported by Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “There were no women in coaching … There were no women in scouting, and many of us looked around and said, ‘This has to change.’”

Rapoport's vision for the forum has seen remarkable success. In its early days, the program witnessed modest participation, but has since grown exponentially.

“In 2017, there were nine clubs, two owners, one head coach and no general managers” at the forum, Sam Rapoport said. “Fast forward seven years now, and at this year’s program we had all 32 teams. We literally had standing room only.”

The rising numbers of women in the NFL not only reflect a change in hiring practices but also indicate a shift in the league’s understanding of the value of diverse perspectives. According to Rapoport, balancing scouting operations with equal numbers of men and women has proven beneficial, fostering a more reflective and inclusive environment.

“It became more reflective of society and it allowed men to just do their jobs instead of just heavily competing against each other. I thought it was such an interesting observation because it really proves what considering the entire population does. It’s not just about bringing women in. When you consider everyone, everyone does better because you get better people in your office,” Rapaport said.

The NFL's commitment to gender diversity is also evident in its league office, where the overall percentage of women reached an all-time high of 41.3% in 2022. This figure is a significant increase from 29.6% in 2014, illustrating the league's ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable environment.