NHL 23 Release Date: Gameplay, Features, and Pre-Order Bonus

NHL 23 has just been announced. Here are all the info you need for NHL 23 including release date, gameplay features, and pre-order bonus.

NHL 23 Release Date: October 14, 2022

NHL 23 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on October 14, 2022.

NHL 23 returns this year with Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse sharing the front cover. This sharing of the front cover isn’t only for show, as there’s a significant new feature in this game that ties to this, as you’ll soon see in this article.

NHL 23 New Gameplay Features

Mixed Gender HUT – New to EA Sports NHL this year is the ability to build your dream team with no restrictions on the genders of the players within the team. Got both Zegras and Nurse in your collection? No problem! You can deploy both of them in your Ultimate Team.

Aside from allowing players to have mixed teams in HUT, the game mode will also now have rotating HUT Rivals playlist and three additional tiers of rewards based on wins and win streaks.

Improved Clutch Plays – NHL 23 will have more options on the stick and more danger in the goal. From Stumble Actions to Loose Puck Plays, players will have more chances to make clutch plays in the rink.

Cross-platform matchmaking – play with your mates regardless of which platform you play in. While not available immediately at launch, a free update launching later this year will let players go against others from other platforms in Ultimate Team and World of Chel, resulting in shorter queue times and more competition.

Best Looking NHL Game Yet – NHL 23 will have a better presentation this year and will allow players a plethora of customization options including all-new celebrations for Stanley Cup wins, post-goal light shows, and team animations. NHL 23’s new Crowd Engagement Score algorithm also lends a more realistic and credible simulation of crowd atmosphere and mood as the fans react to everything happening on the rink in real-time.

NHL 23 Pre-Order Bonus

Pre-order the game before September 16 either on the PlayStation or on the Xbox and get the following NHL 23 Pre-Order Bonus rewards:

HUT Team Builder Choice Pack (2 of 32)

Dual Entitlement

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

X-Factor Women HUT Choice Pack (1 of 4)

HUT X-Factor Player Choice Pack (1 of 18)

HUT X-Factor Power-Up Starter Pack (Instant)

5 World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability Unlocks (Instant)

Signed Sarah Nurse World of Chel Jersey (Digital)

Be A Pro X-Factor Slot Unlocks (2), XP Boost, and Bonus Trait Points

Are you ready to take on the rink?