Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse are NHL 23 cover athletes

NHL 23 cover athletes Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse have just been revealed as the game’s details have started flowing out.

This year’s cover athletes for EA Sports NHL are young trailblazers in their respective leagues: Anaheim Ducks center and World Junior Championship Gold Medalist Trevor Zagras and former Toronto Furies forward and Olympic Gold Medalist Sarah Nurse. Both cover athletes also set new milestones – Nurse is the first female NHL player to be featured on the cover of an NHL game, while Zegras is one of the youngest, if not the youngest, to ever grace the cover of a sports game.

Both athletes, in spite of their youth, are already great choices for the game’s cover. Both athletes have already secured gold medals for their respective national teams – Zegras with two gold medals for the United States, and Nurse with two as well for Canada. Not to mention their silver and bronze medals on top of these, and also any future accolades that the two can still potentially rack up in their careers. Zegras as well holds the Team USA points record, tied with SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers’ Jordan Schroeder. Nurse, on the other hand, holds the Olympic records for most points and most assists in a single women’s tournament.

Why the shared space? Well, EA Sports just announced that NHL 23 will feature, for the first time ever, mixed men’s and women’s teams in Ultimate Team. Ever had a dream team that has both male and female players? Now’s your chance to live that in your Hockey Ultimate Team in NHL 23. That’s just one among the many new features that EA revealed today that will be coming to NHL 23.

NHL 23 is coming out on October 14, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.