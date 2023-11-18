Gary Bettman and Bill Daly spoke about a potential major change to the NHL Draft during the league's Global Series in Sweden.

Hockey fans have awaited more information about potential changes to the structure of the NHL Draft. The draft itself should remain the same, with seven rounds across two days. However, the league is looking at a decentralized process that would allow most team representatives to work the event without traveling to the draft's venue.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly discussed this change before the first game of the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden. Daly mentioned that while the league is looking at potentially implementing this change in 2024, their target date is 2025.

“I think our objective is to have a 2024 draft that looks a lot like our traditional draft and then transition in 2025, but we don't have enough information to say that's what's going to happen,” Daly said, via NHL.com.

Bettman told reporters that the league itself is “comfortable” with the current format. However, this change is one “an overwhelming majority” of teams want. As a result, the league won't fight the change. He still believes the NHL Draft is a special event, no matter the format.

“The only difference will be whether or not the clubs will be on the floor meeting as opposed to being at home where they can do their own fan events in market and they have more access to all their personnel in real time,” Bettman said, via NHL.com.

The unique NHL Draft format

The other major sports leagues follow a rather similar draft format. Most team representatives work the event from their team's home city while an executive with the league announces each pick. That's not how the NHL does things, however.

Traditionally, the NHL has all 32 teams bring their general manager and scouting departments to the draft. These representatives sit in a designated area where they can conduct their business. Fans can watch teams have their discussions and potentially make trades right there on the floor.

When a pick is made, the team's entire table walks to the podium, where one of them announces the selection. This has created a few memorable moments. For example, in 2006, then Philadelphia Flyers general manager Bobby Clarke forgot the name of first-round selection Claude Giroux.

However, it certainly can have a toll. Traveling incurs a great cost, and teams may not have access to all the information they need. Working the event from home could work better for team decision-makers.

The 2024 NHL Draft is set to be held in Las Vegas, potentially at the Las Vegas Sphere. Let's see if the league institutes the more decentralized draft format this year or if they push it to 2025.