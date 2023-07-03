The first two days of NHL free agency have gone and come, and with it, most of the big names off the board. In fact, only 16 of Daily Faceoff's top-100 available unrestricted free agents are still without a contract, and that number figures to dwindle over the next week or so.

Still, a few of the best players available in the 2023 class have still not signed a new contract, and all eyes across the hockey world now shift to the top remaining free agents. Led by two current New York Rangers forwards, here are the six top remaining unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko was traded from the team he won a Stanley Cup with in 2019 to the Rangers at the trade deadline, and although it was a disappointing postseason for the Blueshirts, the Russian sniper was solid for his new team. The 31-year-old scored 18 goals and 50 points over 69 regular season games in 2022-23, and added three goals and four points in a seven-game loss to the New Jersey Devils in Round 1.

It's possible that Tarasenko could re-sign in New York, but they are a team that is tight to the salary cap and full of capable forwards. That includes Blake Wheeler, who was signed to a bargain of a one-year, $800,000 deal on Saturday. Expect that either Tarasenko or Patrick Kane, if not both, will be finding a new team this offseason. Vladimir Tarasenko is the best free agent still available, and arguably one of the top forwards on the market, period.

Patrick Kane

Like Tarasenko, Patrick Kane is another intriguing name to watch as NHL free agency continues. He's coming off a mammoth eight-year, $84 million contract that he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer of 2014. He would go on to win his third Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2015, but as the Hawks are now rebuilding, it's extremely unlikely that the American will return to the Windy City with that deal now expired.

Kane has echoed Tarasenko in the notion that he could see himself re-signing in New York if the price is right, but again, they're a salary cap strapped team and it may not be the next fit. Kane is not the player he once was, and will also be coming off surgery next season and not even guaranteed to be ready for training camp in 2023.

He's an intriguing name to watch for those reasons, and expect a short-term deal with a contender as the 34-year-old tries to chase another Cup or two before he retires.

Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba has been the heart and soul of the Minnesota Wild since he was drafted by the team in the first-round of the 2012 NHL Draft. But, like the Rangers, they are in salary cap h**l, especially with the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on the book for the next few seasons. Dumba's time in the State of Hockey is finished, and he'll be a crucial addition to whatever team he chooses next.

The 28-year-old is a tough, responsible D-man who can move the puck and eat big minutes in the postseason. He is sure to be drawing a ton of interest on the market, and expect him to sign a three or four year deal somewhere just under the $6 million AAV he commanded on his last contract.

Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews is one of the most decorated active players in the National Hockey League, winning three Stanley Cups and multiple gold medals with Team Canada at the Olympic games. He's in the backend of his career, just like longtime teammate Patrick Kane, but the hope is that there is still some gas in the tank for the 35-year-old.

With the salary cap going up next year, Toews will probably be getting a one or two year contract this week. Although he's worth nowhere near the $10.5 million he was making in Chicago, he will likely command no more than $2 million, and any team looking for a reliable 3C should be picking up the phone and calling his agent.

Max Comtois

Max Comtois wasn't at all the player the Anaheim Ducks probably thought he would turn into when they drafted him 50th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. Things just didn't work out well with Comtois in Anaheim, and it's time for a fresh start for the 24-year-old.

Comtois can undoubtedly improve a team's middle-six, and will be available dirt cheap after only scoring 19 points in 64 games last season. Expect a one, maybe two-year contract as the Quebec native tries to find his game and carve out a better role with his new team than he did in California. The hope is he will return to the form he was playing at two seasons ago, when he potted 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games in 2020-21.

Tomas Tatar

Tomas Tatar scored more goals last season than any other free agent still available, potting 20 and adding 28 assists for a very respectable 48 point clip over 80 games. Tatar is another playing coming to the back-half of his career at 32-years-old, but clearly, he's still got some game.

Tatar won't get $4.5 million in NHL free agency like he did on his last contract, but he could reasonably command upwards of $3 million on a two or three-year deal in 2023-24 and beyond. He probably won't score 20 goals again, but with some powerplay time and the right linemates, he certainly could knock on the door.