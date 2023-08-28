Former San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi has officially announced his retirement from the NHL. Donskoi spent seven years in the league, spending time with three different teams. The 31-year-old released a statement through his official Instagram account on Sunday night.

“After suffering multiple concussions over my career I've decided to retire from professional hockey,” Donskoi said in his statement. “It's extremely hard to let go of something you have put your whole life into, but at this point I know it's the right decision for my own well being and future.”

Donskoi entered the NHL as a fourth-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2010. However, the Finnish forward never signed with the Panthers. In 2015, he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Sharks. He made his NHL debut in 2015, scoring 11 goals and 36 points in his rookie season.

Donskoi spent four seasons with the Sharks organization. The Finnish forward played 283 games in San Jose, scoring 45 goals and 122 points for the team. In July 2019, he signed with the Avalanche.

Donskoi produced his best scoring seasons with the Avalanche. In 2019-20, he scored 16 goals for Colorado, and he followed that up with a career-high 17 goals the following season. Donskoi joined the Seattle Kraken in the summer of 2021 through the NHL Expansion Draft. In his lone season with Seattle, the 31-year-old scored two goals and 22 points in 75 games.

“To all my teammates, coaches, trainers, doctors, front offices, and fans: thank you for the best years of my life. I met so many great people and lifelong friends, on and off the ice,” Donskoi said via his Instagram statement.