The seventh game of the opening round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars has taken on a completely different tone than the offensive fireworks that were seen in Game 6. The two teams combined for 11 goals in a game that allowed the Avalanche to tie the series at 3-3, but the two teams were scoreless nearly halfway through the game at the American Airlines Arena.

The first period was especially physical, and Stars captain Jamie Benn put his team at a significant level of risk when he cross-checked Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin in the mouth. The move left Nichuskin with a bloody lip and Benn was sent to the penalty box for 4 minutes.

Since the Avs have some of the most dangerous offensive players in the NHL in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Stars could have found themselves in an early hole. The Dallas penalty killers were able to prevent the Avs from threatening Stars goalie Jake Oettinger and getting on the scoreboard.

Ironically, the first goal of the game came when Colorado was shorthanded. The Avalanche scored with a man in the penalty box at the 9:50 mark of the second period. Defenseman Josh Manson whistled a shot off the post that ultimately found its way in the back of the net. Logan O'Connor set Manson up for the goal by carrying the puck deep in Dallas territory and putting a perfect pass on the defenseman's stick.

The Avalanche took that 1-0 lead into the start of the third period.

Stars coach has stellar Game 7 record

Some of the key numbers associated with both teams appeared to favor the Stars in the decisive game. Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer has been extremely successful when leading his teams into Game 7 of a playoff series. DeBoer and his charges have an 8-0 record in seventh games of playoff series.

On the other hand, Colorado head coach Jared Bednar is 0-3 in seventh games. Additionally, the Avalanche franchise has not won a seven-game series since defeating the San Jose Sharks in the 2002 conference semifinals.