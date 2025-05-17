Even as the Spring Football season has ended, Michael Vick is still working to strengthen his Norfolk State squad ahead of his coaching debut in the Fall. In a play to strengthen the Spartan defense, Vick and Norfolk State have signed safety Tyler Jones and linebacker Kendric Nowling.

Nowling joins Norfolk State after a standout career at Eastern Michigan, where he was a key contributor to the Eagles. As a redshirt senior, he played in 10 games last season, totaling 12 tackles, including a season-high three solo stops against Saint Francis. He also made a big impact on special teams, scoring his first career touchdown in 2023 by returning an onside kick 44 yards for a score against Kent State. The play, which took just six seconds, became the fastest touchdown to open a game in Eastern Michigan's history.

Jones arrives at Norfolk State following a season at Northern Arizona, where he appeared in all 13 games and tallied eight tackles, including an assisted tackle for loss. Before Northern Arizona, Jones played at Mt. San Antonio College, where he made an immediate impact as a true freshman. In 2023, he recorded 21 tackles, three interceptions, and even scored a defensive touchdown in 10 games.

Both Nowing and Jones are key additions to a defense that already featured firepower that Vick hopes can turn the Spartans into instant contenders in a conference that prides itself on a rough and rugged style of play. Norfolk State also had a significant signing day class, The 30-member class includes several transfers, with five coming from rival HBCU Hampton University and several hailing from Virginia.

Norfolk State also added talent from other HBCU football programs, with 11 players in the class being former HBCU athletes. Vick's signing class only has 11 high school recruits, showing that Vick looks to compete quickly in a competitive MEAC that boasts programs such as conference champion South Carolina State.