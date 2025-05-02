The Colorado Avalanche forced a Game 7 on Thursday against the Dallas Stars. For center Nathan MacKinnon, he was transparent about the game.

“Super lucky,” MacKinnon said via ESPN. “Hopefully, we get more of those on Saturday.”

MacKinnon is referring to the 10:56 mark in the third period. The puck bounced off the shoulder of a Dallas player and went in. From that moment, the game swung in Colorado's favor.

Not to mention, the Avalanche had their backs against the wall. They were down 3-2 in the series before Game 6. However, the Colorado faithful came unglued during Thursday's game.

Also, guys like Gabriel Landeskog were giving hope to the fanbase. After missing nearly two years with injuries, he scored his first playoff goal since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Either way, MacKinnon has put the team on his back. He leads the NHL in total goals scored in the playoffs thus far with six. Half of those goals came on a power play, showing his effectiveness on a mismatch.

He's put the team on his back as they force a Game 7.

Avalanche has Nathan MacKinnon to carry them

Although the Avalanche has guys like Landeskog and Cale Makar, MacKinnon is the top option. After all, he led the NHL in total assists, surpassing guys like Connor McDavid.

He was way more of a facilitator in 2024-25 than in then seasons prior. However, once the playoffs came around, MacKinnon stepped up as a goal-scorer.

Plus, MacKinnon tied Avalanche legend Joe Sakic for a franchise record. The record? Most total points in franchise history. Considering that he is 29, there is plenty more time for him to break records.

Still, the main prerogative would be securing another Stanley Cup Final trophy. Colorado squeaked into the playoffs against a tough Dallas team following a fickle season.

As mentioned earlier, Landeskog came back, which automatically boosts their front line.

At the end of the day, the Avalanche and Stars Game 7 could be true cinema. With Mikko Rantanen playing against his former team, Landeskog's return, and MacKinnon's dominance, anything can happen.

Either way, the Colorado center will do whatever he needs to do to secure the series win and move on to the next round. If they were to win, they will play the winner of the Winnipeg Jets and St Louis Blues series.

Round 2 can provide some more cinema. If the Avalanche advance, their Stanley Cup experience could be a major proponent in lasting success during the playoffs.