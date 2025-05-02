The Dallas Stars lost to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday to continue their Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Despite a dominant game from Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen, Dallas could not close out the series. Part of the reason was three bounces that went Colorado's way and past Jake Oettinger. The Stars' goalie spoke after the game about the wild goals.

“For the Stars, they're trying to ‘laugh it off,' Oettinger said. Same with Valeri Nichushkin's goal to start the game that hit a stick, then a skate, and went in. Or Cale Makar winding up for a slap shot, only to not get much of it and have it turn into the perfect pass to Artturi Lehkonen for a goal,” Pat Graham of The Associated Press wrote.

“They got better bounces than us,” Oettinger told Graham. “Just can’t make it up. Obviously, (Blackwell) is not trying to knock it in our net.”

First was this goal, which saw Valeri Nichuskin's slap shot bounce off a Stars defender's skate and wiggle past Oettinger. The Avalanche were down 1-0, so getting the crowd back into it was huge.

He put the biscuit in the basket. #GoAvsGo | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/pVMeE6KsEI — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then, Arturri Lehkonen scored after a Cale Makar whiffed slapshot landed directly on his stick. Oettinger committed to the Maker slapper, which is understandable after a 30-goal season. The inadvertent changeup pass caught him off guard and ended up behind him.

Artturi Lehkonen finds the rebound and tallies in tight to put the Avalanche up by 2!#GoAvsGo | #StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LQaQkRhVPM — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then, there was the wild one. Nathan MacKinnon flipped a puck to the middle of the ice while his linemates were going for a change. Stars defenseman Oskar Bank went to flip the puck out of danger. But he shot it right off his teammate, Colin Blackwell, and it went past Oettinger.

The Avalanche won 7-4 after two empty-net goals. So three of the five goals Oettinger allowed were off these bounces. The Stars' goalie is one of the best in the league, and he has no other choice but to laugh it off. Game 7 is Saturday night in Dallas.