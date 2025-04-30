ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars look to close out the series as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Stars-Avalanche Game 6 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Avalanche were dominant, taking a 5-1 victory. Still, the Stars would make a third-period comeback and win game two in overtime. It would be another third-period comeback and overtime victory in game three for the Stars, before falling 4-0 in game four. In game five, Wyatt Johnston scored nine seconds into the game to give the Stars the lead. The Stars would get another goal in the period, and former Avalanche player Mikko Rantanen would score to make it 3-0. The Avalanche would get two back, but Johnston and Mason Marchment would both score to make it 5-2. Roope Hintz would add an empty net goal, and the Stars would win 6-2.

Here are the Stars-Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Stars-Avalanche Game 6 Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +150

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Stars vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: TBS/Max

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund lead the top line for the Stars. Hintz was fourth on the team in points in the regular season, finishing with 28 goals and 39 assists. Hintz has two goals and an assist in the playoffs. Granlund had seven goals and 14 assists in his 31 games with the Stars this year, but has just one assist in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Mikko Rantanen, who scored 31 goals and had 56 assists in his time with three teams this year. Rantanen has a goal and three assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene led the team in points while also leading the team in assists. Duchene finished the year with 30 goals and 52 assists. He has one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who had 22 goals and 25 assists this year. Marchment has a goal and two assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Tyler Seguin, who scored nine goals while adding 12 assists during the regular season. Seguin has two goals and one assist so far in the playoffs.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in the goal for the Stars in this one. He was 36-18-4 this year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Oettinger has a save percentage of .914 in the playoffs with a 2.58 goals-against average. He has also been above .910 in save percentage in four straight games.

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for the Colorado Avalanche. He led the team in goals, assists, and points in the regular season. MacKinnon finished the year with 32 goals and 84 assists, good for 116 points. MacKinnon already has five goals and two assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen. Necas finished the season with 11 goals and 17 assists this year in his 30 games with the Avalanche. He has three assists in the playoffs so far. Finally, Lehkonen was third on the team in points this year, finishing the year with 27 goals and 18 assists this year. He has two goals and an assist in the playoffs.

Cale Makar has also been solid for the Avalanche this year. He was second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. Makar finished the year with 30 goals and 62 assists. Further, he had 12 goals and 23 assists on the power play this season. He has two assists in the playoffs so far. Meanwhile, Devon Toews has also been solid from the blue line. He finished the regular season with ten goals and 34 assists on the year. Toews has one goal and two assists so far in the playoffs.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in the goal for the Avalanche in this one. He was 28-21-6 overall this year, with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Blackwood has been hit or miss in the playoffs. He has three games over .925 in save percentage, including a shutout. He was also pulled in the last game after allowing five goals on 18 shots.

Final Stars-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche comes into this Stanley Cup Playoffs game as the favorites in terms of odds. Still, after a bad first start in the playoffs, Oettinger has been great since. He has been above .910 in save percentage in four straight games. MacKenzie Blackwood has also had solid starts but has had bad ones. Still, he allowed just two goals on 51 shots at home in the playoffs. Expect Blackwood to bounce back in this one, but Oettinger to be strong, so take the under.

Final Stars-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-134)