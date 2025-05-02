The Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars on Thursday to extend their Stanley Cup Playoffs series. They tilted the ice offensively late, scoring on three fortuitous bounces to force Game 7. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was in the Ball Arena crowd and loved the environment in Denver. Clutchpoints' Rachel Strand has more on what impressed Nix on Thursday.

“Just rode the elevator down with Bo Nix and like 4 other Broncos. They definitely enjoyed the Avs game. Nix was in awe of how good Dallas' goalie (Oettinger) was. Avs still got the hard-fought win,” Strand reported.

Nix's compliments of Jake Oettinger's play may lead to some questions about his puck knowledge after a 7-4 result. But two of those goals were in an empty net, and the Avalanche scored some wild goals. The game-winning goal went off two Stars' players before getting past Oettinger.

The Avalanche and Stars head back to Dallas for Game 7 of their first-round series. It is the only Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, with the Blues having an opportunity to force a second. It's been a back-and-forth series with fantastic offense from both sides. Nix and his Broncos teammates saw a heck of a game and hope to see more great playoff matchups this spring.

Ball Arena will flip to a basketball court for Game 7 of the Nuggets-Clippers series on Saturday night. That will be going on in the Mile High City at the same time as the Avalanche-Stars Game 7 in the Lone Star State. Whether Nix and his teammates are back in the building for Nikola Jokic's win-or-go-home matchup, we'll have to see.

Nix led the Broncos to the playoffs last season, starting a solid six months for Denver sports if you ignore the Colorado Rockies. Now, he is in the crowd supporting the local teams trying to bring another championship to Colorado.