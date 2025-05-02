ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche will meet the Dallas Stars for Game 7 of their Best-of-7 First-Round Series on Saturday at American Airlines Arena. It's every child's hockey dream as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with an Avalanche-Stars Game 7 prediction and pick.

The Avalanche defeated the Stars 7-4 in Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7. Initially, the Avs led 2-0 after the first period. But the second period proved to be a struggle, as Mikko Rantanen scored four points to provide a 4-3 lead in the second intermission. Then, an amazing, desperate sequence began for the Avalanche, and Nathan MacKinnon fired a shot into the abyss that the Stars somehow put into their own net. From there, the Avalanche controlled things and won the game officially after two empty-net goals.

Here are the Avalanche-Stars Game 7 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Avalanche-Stars Game 7 Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -142

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Stars Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ABC +ESPN+

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche were hungry for a victory, and finally secured it in the third period. Significantly, they got production from almost everyone in the win.

MacKinnon started slowly but finished with one goal and two assists. Likewise, Cale Makar had one goal and two assists. Brock Nelson contributed two assists. Also, Gabriel Landeskog had two helpers. Valeri Nichushkin tallied two goals. Meanwhile, Martin Necas added a goal and one assist. Even Josh Manson had a goal.

The offense finished with 48 shots. Furthermore, they won 50 percent of the faceoffs. The Avs also thrived despite going 0 for 2 on the power play, but that is something to work on.

Mackenzie Blackwood was efficient, making 22 saves and allowing four goals. Still, he must lock in to propel the Avalanche to the next round. His defense could not kill off their one penalty in this game. However, they also laid out 19 hits and blocked 17 shots to help the cause.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can convert on the power play and avoid turning the puck over in their own zone. Then, they need to prevent Rantanen from creating scoring opportunities.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

Jason Robertson is day-to-day, and there is a slight chance he might play in Game 7. Ultimately, it would be a great addition if he could play in this decisive game.

Rantanen was the hero in this game, tallying one goal and three assists. Meanwhile, Roope Hintz had two goals and two assists. Mikael Granlund added a goal. Likewise, Wyatt Johnston had a helper. But Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn, and Tyler Seguin all failed to score and need to do more to help the Stars advance.

The offense only managed 26 shots at the net. Likewise, possession was not the worst as they won 50 percent of the faceoffs. But the Stars also capitalized on their one power-play chance.

Jake Oettinger was busy all night, making 41 saves while allowing five goals. Unfortunately, the defense allowed way too many shots, and that must change for the Stars to avoid elimination. His defense prevented two penalties. Moreover, they prevented 45 hits and blocked 14 shots to help the effort.

The Stars will cover the spread if their offense can generate some scoring opportunities, with Rantanen and Hintz leading the effort, with some help from Duchene, Seguin, and Benn. Then, they need to play better defense and not let MacKinnon, Landeskog, or Necas get some open chances at the net.

Final Avalanche-Stars Game 7 Prediction & Pick

Three series went to seven games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of those series, two home teams won Game 7, including the defending champion Florida Panthers. The Avalanche last played a Game 7 in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing at home to the Seattle Kraken. Their last Game 7 road game on an opponent's home ice was in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when they lost to the San Jose Sharks. Conversely, the Stars hosted Game 7 in last season's playoffs, winning at home against the Vegas Golden Knights.

This series has lived up to the hype. However, someone has to win. The Avalanche chipped and clawed their way back in Game 6 after blowing a 2-0 lead and trailing 4-3. But the Stars have looked better overall with their grittiness. They will find a way to cover the spread and survive the Avalanche. Therefore, the Stars cover the spread and advance to the Second Round.

Final Avalanche-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-220)