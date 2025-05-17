Wilmer Flores put Oracle Park on his back Friday night. The veteran infielder delivered a jaw-dropping performance against the Oakland Athletics, driving in all seven of the San Francisco Giants’ runs in what became a lopsided 7-0 rivalry lead in the bottom of the sixth. Flores’ monster night not only secured the win, but also brought him within striking distance of Aaron Judge for the MLB lead in RBIs.

As this article was being written, Wilmer did it again, crushing his third home run of the night, tying Aaron Judge's RBI total. It was a solo shot in the same spot he's hit the other two, and the Giants now lead the A's 9-1 in the 9th inning with Camilo Doval entering from the bullpen.

The Giants wasted no time establishing control, with Flores launching a grand slam in the third inning to set the tone. He followed it up with a three-run shot in the bottom half of the bottom half of the sixth inning, and his solo shot in the eighth. So far, it's been the kind of all-around offensive showcase that Flores has quietly made a trademark during his tenure in San Francisco (when healthy, of course).

“Wilmer Flores AGAIN 🤯 He has driven in all SEVEN @SFGiants runs! #RivalryWeekend,” MLB posted on X during the game.

Wilmer Flores, Giants crushing the A's

With this career-best seven-RBI performance, Flores now has 40 on the season, placing him just one behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the MLB lead. It also cements Flores at the top of the National League RBI chart, solidifying his status as one of the most productive bats in the game so far in 2025.

For a Giants team still trying to find consistency on offense, Flores’ surge could not come at a better time. With several young players still adjusting and injuries lingering in parts of the lineup, Flores has stepped up as a stabilizing presence in the heart of the order.

As the Giants eye a potential postseason push, Flores is proving to be far more than just a veteran DH—he’s an elite run producer and one of the hottest hitters in baseball.