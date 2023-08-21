Veteran NHL goaltender Jonathan Bernier took to Instagram to announce his retirement on Monday after playing 14 years in the league. Jonathan Bernier spent time with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils.

Bernier thanked each team in his statement, and penned a heartfelt message to his fans in the statement as well.

“After fourteen years, it's time for me to hang up the pads. I can't thank the @lakings, @mapleleafs, @anaheimducks, @coloradoavalanche, @detroitredwings and @njdevils enough for giving me the opportunity to play in the best league in the world and in front of the best fans in the game. There are no words to express my gratitude to everyone who has been part of my hockey journey since day one, without all of you I couldn't have done it,” Bernier wrote in his statement.

Bernier also thanked his family in the statement.

“To my lovely wife, kids and family, thank you for always being by my side through the ups and downs. You have always supported me and helped me achieve my childhood dream and be my biggest fans. Now I'm heading into the next chapter of my life – retirement,” Bernier wrote.

Bernier won a Stanley Cup as a member of the Kings in 2012. He was the backup goalie to Jonathan Quick on the franchise's first championship team.

However, Bernier's best statistical season came in 2013-2014 after leaving the Kings for the Toronto Maple Leafs, when he posted a .922 save percentage in 55 games, according to Hockey Reference.