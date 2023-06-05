The NHL received bad news in recent weeks when a proposal to build a new facility for the Arizona Coyotes was rejected, leaving the NHL franchise without a viable alternative for its future in the desert. While the NHL has not waved a “white flag” concerning a modern facility for the team in Arizona, it does not look good. Is it possible that the NHL will return to Atlanta, a city that has already lost a pair of franchises?

Savvy media members John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes have said that a return to Atlanta is a distinct possibility, actually characterizing the situation as likely. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly could easily have poured cold water on the idea, but he recognized there are circumstances that could work in Atlanta's favor.

“I think the game has changed,” Daly said. “I think demographics of the various markets have changed over time. So the fact that they tried and failed twice wouldn’t necessarily preclude a third time.”

Atlanta was home to the expansion Flames and Thrashers. The Flames ultimately moved to Calgary, while the Thrashers moved to Winnipeg and became the Jets.

The belief in many NHL circles is that the Thrashers failed because they had poor rosters, inconsistent ownership and an arena that was poorly located. The idea being considered is that if they had solid ownership along with a well-located arena and a competitive roster, the team could be supported by Atlanta fans.

Putting together a solid roster seems to be a much stronger possibility if the Coyotes relocate to Atlanta or the city gets an expansion franchise. The success of the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken indicate that expansion teams can be successful.

Even in Atlanta.