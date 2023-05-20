Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

With the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in flux after their proposed entertainment district was shut down by voters in Tempe, multiple cities have emerged as possible relocation options — and Connecticut governor Ned Lamont wants Hartford to be considered.

Lamont said on Friday that he is planning to meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of moving the franchise to Connecticut’s capital, according to Associated Press.

“This is a great hockey state and a great hockey town,” Lamont told reporters during a news availability. “It’s evidenced by the passion we have for the Whalers going back years — still one of the best selling jerseys. I think we can guarantee them a very strong market right here, and a government that’s ready to come and be their partner.”

Lamont is hoping the meeting with Bettman can take place as soon as next week. Talk of relocation has gained steam after voters in Tempe, AZ rejected a referendum for a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would have included building a new arena.

Connecticut was once home to the Hartford Whalers, a storied NHL franchise that left for North Carolina in 1997. Currently, the only professional sports franchise is the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, who play at the Mohegan Sun Arena, a 10,000-seat facility not suited for hockey, per AP.

“The possibility of a move to Connecticut is considered a long shot. Hartford’s 48-year-old XL Center, where the Whalers once played, is in need of a major renovation. It’s operator, the Capital Region Development Authority, is expected to begin taking bids soon on repairs that it has estimated will cost at least $107 million,” wrote the news outlet on Friday night.

Although they aren’t the favorites, the fact the city has already had an NHL team will certainly at least earn a listening ear from Gary Bettman.

Salt Lake City, Houston and Kansas City have been rumored as the most legitimate landing spots if Arizona does lose the team.