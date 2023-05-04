Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The National Hockey League announced the Calder Trophy finalists on Wednesday night as the league’s best rookie; Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner were named.

The award is given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the winner will be announced as part of the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Jun. 26, according to NHL.com.

Although Power’s Sabres failed to qualify for the postseason in 2022-23, both Beniers and Skinner are making an impact for their clubs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Beniers has scored a goal and an assist through eight games as the Kraken upset the Colorado Avalanche in the first round and won their opening second-round matchup against the Dallas Stars.

The 20-year-old former No. 2 overall pick led NHL rookies in points in the regular season with 57 and was tied for the league lead in goals with 24 over 80 games.

Skinner has started every playoff game except one for the Oilers; they defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games and are down 1-0 in their series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2.

The 24-year-old led rookie goalies in wins with 29 and games played with 50, finishing third in save percentage and fifth in goals-against average as he won the starter’s net from Jack Campbell during the season. The former third-round pick would be the first Oilers player to ever win the award, per NHL.com.

Power helped the Buffalo Sabres make a huge jump in the Atlantic Division standings, leading rookie defenseman with 31 assists and 35 points in 2022-23. A former No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old helped his team to their best record since 2011.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider won the NHL’s Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie last year.