The National Hockey League could potentially bring a franchise back to Atlanta for the third time, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN on Tuesday.

“I think some of the challenges that we've seen in the past in Atlanta can be overcome,” Daly explained at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

“I think times have changed pretty dramatically and the market demographics have changed pretty dramatically since the first time we went there and then again in 1999. I think a lot of bigger businesses are in Atlanta [now].”

The Georgia capital was once home to the Atlanta Thrashers, who were granted a franchise in 1997 and became the league's 28th expansion franchise. The team began play in the 1999-00 season.

The squad played their home games at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, and qualified for the postseason in 2006-07 after winning the Southeast Division.

But in 2011, the team was sold to Canadian-based ownership group True North Sports & Entertainment and relocated to Winnipeg, Manitoba, to become the Jets.

After the sale and relocation, the Thrashers became the first city in the NHL's modern era to have two ice hockey teams relocate to different cities (the Atlanta Flames moved to Calgary in 1980).

The expansion success of the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken have generated more interest from potential owners, Daly told Wyshynski.

“Having said that, particularly with the success of the Vegas and Seattle expansions, there are more people who want to own professional hockey teams,” Daly explained.

“There are potential markets that may be suitable for NHL hockey, so our policy is really an open-door policy. If you are interested and have a plan, come see us and certainly we'll evaluate it from there. If it becomes something our owners are interested in, we can pursue it. Nothing has risen to that level currently, but that could change.”

The potential location of the rink would also be a key in bringing NHL hockey back to Atlanta for the first time since 2011, when the franchise was led by Russian superstar Ilya Kovalchuk.

Could the third time be the charm for NHL hockey in Georgia?