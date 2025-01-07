As you know, the Arizona Coyotes finally called it quits on the failing experiment of professional hockey in the desert, and have officially moved to Salt Lake City. They've yet to pick their new logo and nickname and will be going by the uncreative “Utah Hockey Club” for their inaugural campaign of 2024-25.

But it seems that there are still some who just cannot bear the thought of the NHL not existing in the Arizona desert. According to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors newly elected chairman Thomas Galvin, losing the Coyotes represented a low point and that he's intent on bringing professional hockey back to the area, and has already met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman several times, via Arizona Sports.

“I think of Wayne Gretzky’s quote, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,'” Galvin said. “So, I’m forming an advisory committee of visionary leaders dedicated to bringing NHL hockey back to the Valley. I’ve had several meetings with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, and he looks forward to working with us to identify an owner and best location for a world-class building.”

During the final two years of their existence in Arizona, the Coyotes played at Mullett Arena, a college rink that serves as the home of Arizona State University and held less than 5,000 spectators.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated that Arizona works for hockey

Shortly after the sale of the Coyotes to the group that would move them to Salt Lake City, Bettman voiced his belief that the NHL absolutely can work in Arizona despite years of ownership issues and hemorrhaging money, via Arizona Sports.

“This is a place where we think hockey works,” Bettman said. “As a college rink, it’s a good facility but it’s not major league facility.”

“The journey has been littered with potholes unfortunately but we’ve also stood by the franchise,” Bettman said. “With the right to reactivate, we’re still standing by this market and believe a team belongs here and we need a new arena.”

The Coyotes never played in a Stanley Cup Final, and the furthest they ever advanced was one trip to the Western Conference Final in 2012.