Former NHL forward Paul Bissonnette was reportedly taken to a hospital after figuring in a physical confrontation at a restaurant in Arizona last Sunday. When the report first came out, many showed their concern for the 39-year-old Bissonnette, especially since he apparently needed medical attention.

On Monday night, Bissonnette finally spoke about it and offered his view of the incident that he said involved “drunk golfers.”

“The bar where I normally sit was packed. I sat in the dining area, and at one point, there was a bit of a ruckus going on in the bar. It was a bunch of drunk golfers. Things obviously continued to escalate. They asked one guy to leave, and then one guy kept getting in the manager's face, put his hands on 'em,” Bissonnette shared via a video he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis said that the fight in the restaurant involved “six adult men and the management,” and that Bissonnette just tried to get in between the two parties to cool things down, per Fox 10 Phoenix.

“Sir, if you continue to harass and assault the staff, we're going to have problems,” Bissonnette recounted what he told the men.

Fortunately, Bissonnette didn't suffer any serious injury. In any case, he can be expected to talk about it more on his popular podcast “Spittin' Chiclets” and on the NHL on TNT show.

Before embarking on a media career, Paul Bissonnette played six years in the NHL, suiting up for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Phoenix Coyotes. In 202 games in the league, Bissonnette racked up seven goals and 15 assist for a total of 22 points.

Fans react to Paul Bissonnette breaking silence on assault

“The French Dip alone is worth fighting for. Good on you for defending the people Biz. 7 goons and barely a scratch. Legend,” former NFL superstar JJ Watt commented.

“way to hold it down. congrats on the free meals for life,” @PeteBlackburn reacted.

From an X user: “beyond pissed off that this happened to you, but thrilled that you’re ok. hoping there’s some real and serious accountability for this. don’t say it enough, buddy, but you’re one of the best people/teammates I’ve ever worked with. can’t wait to see you this week.”

“you're the best. Minimal damage too. Most of us look worse without getting in a fight,” chimed in a different commenter.

Another comment read: “Biz is an absolute warrior and most importantly a Good Samaritan.”