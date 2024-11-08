Two of the greatest NHL players of all-time are getting ready to meet for a 70th time in the regular season. A matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals on Friday means Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin are facing off once again.

The two players, who are headed to the Hall of Fame someday, are excited for the latest clash.

“It's special,” Crosby said, per The Score. “It's something that when you come into the league, you hope it can be something that lasts a long time. To be in the same division and for him to be doing what he's doing right now, chasing down the all-time record, it's incredible.”

The two players both entered the league as no. 1 overall NHL Draft picks. The winger Ovechkin was selected in 2004, while the center Crosby was selected in 2005. Both players have had incredible careers in professional hockey, with many more games still to be played. Crosby and Ovechkin have also played their entire careers with their respective teams.

“It's pretty amazing how much time flies,” Ovechkin said. “I think it's just cool stuff when my first couple years there was a rivalry like Ovechkin-Crosby and everybody was pumped about it – the fans, you guys (the media). It would give you more motivation, more energy when you step on the ice.”

The Penguins and Capitals face off Friday at 7:30 Eastern.

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will forever be linked

Hockey aficionados will most likely debate forever about who is the better player. Ovechkin and Crosby can both make good cases for themselves, as both players have found longevity and success.

Crosby has won three Stanley Cup championships in Pittsburgh, while Ovechkin has earned one with the Capitals. Ovechkin has tons of NHL records, including the most power play goals. He's chasing Wayne Gretzky on the list of most goals ever for a NHL player.

Crosby just recently posted his 1,600th career point, another milestone for the center. While Pittsburgh hasn't been as successful the last few seasons, there are players and analysts all over the league who recognize the power of these two stars.

“When they had the stars of the week, I was like, ‘What year is it?'” Capitals winger Tom Wilson said. “They're still at the top of the league. I don't think there's been anything quite like it before – the two of them, the rivalry, the divisional opponent – and I don't think there will be again.”

Washington enters Friday's game with a 9-3 record. Pittsburgh is 5-8-2 on the season.