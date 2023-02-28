The Boston Bruins are on a rampage, and they will take aim at scoring their eighth win in a row this Tuesday night when they pay the cold Calgary Flames a visit. Will the Bruins keep their win streak alive? Or will the Flames ambush Boston at home? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Bruins-Flames prediction for this showdown scheduled at 9:00 PM ET.

Here are the Bruins-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Flames Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+220)

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-280)

Over: 6.0 (+100)

Under: 6.0 (-122)

How To Watch Bruins-Flames

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

There is no doubt which team is the best so far in the 2022-23 NHL regular season and that’s Boston. The Bruins added two more points to their total by whipping the Edmonton Oilers on the road Monday night, 3-2. The Bruins were simply too much to handle even for a team fronted by Connor McDavid, whose two goals went for naught. Jeremy Swayman and Boston’s defense were up to the task of neutralizing the Oilers’ attack. While the Bruins obviously were not able to stymie McDavid, Swayman did turn away 22 of 24 shots faced.

With the Bruins about to play the second leg of a back-to-back, Swayman could take a rest this Tuesday and let Linus Ullmark take over the netminding duties again. On the season, Ullmark has an amazing 30-4-1 record — the best in the NHL to date. Apart from that, he also carries a 1.86 GA/G and .938 SV% — both top marks in the league.

In his most recent start, Ullmark allowed just a goal on 26 shots faced in a 3-1 win last Saturday on the road over the Vancouver Canucks. Furthermore, Ullmark has already come out on top versus Calgary’s offense this season once, as he rejected all but one of 32 shots on goal by the Flames in a 3-1 victory at home way back in November. Calgary’s offense has been sputtering of late, as it’s failed to muster more than two regulation goals in both of its last two games, so Ullmark can expect a lighter workout later tonight.

The Flames have also just averaged 3.00 goals per game over their last seven outings, just the 20th-best in the league over that stretch. After striking out on all five chances on the power play in the win against Edmonton, the Bruins’ special teams can still look forward to having a big night offensively this Tuesday. For one, the Flames’ penalty kill has been struggling a lot over the last few games. Calgary has surrendered six power-play goals on 16 opportunities by its last six opponents. The Bruins, on the other hand, are ninth in the NHL with a 23.3 percent success rate on the man advantage.

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

Calgary is looking to get back up after a 4-1 road loss to the Colorado Avalanche last Saturday to end a three-game road trip. During that stretch, the Flames managed to go just 1-1-1, with their lone win coming against the lowly Arizona Coyotes (6-3) before a heartbreaking overtime 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights in Sin City. While those losses don’t help project much optimism for the Flames’ chances to take down the Bruins at home this Tuesday, Calgary, in general, is not a punching bag.

It carries some qualities that can make for outstanding performance on any given night against any opponent. Just like last season, Calgary is a great team in terms of taking control of the puck. In fact, the Flames are second in the NHL with a 5-on-5 56.9 CF%. They are also fourth in 5-on-5 scoring chance rate (54.2%) and seventh in 5-on-5 high-danger scoring chance rate (54.1%). Because of their loss to the Bruins, it’s easy to forget that the Flames actually controlled the puck most of the time in the first meeting. Calgary posted an even-strength 65.22 CF% and an even-strength 54.55% HDCF% in that contest.

There’s no assurance that Jacob Markstrom can be with the Flames this Tuesday after missing practice Monday to be with his partner who gave birth to their first child, but if he can go this Tuesday, look out. An inspired Markstrom could put together a memorable performance against the Bruins. If Markstrom sits out, Calgary will likely turn to Daniel Vladar, who owns a 12-6-5 record to go with a 2.90 GA/G and .898 SV%.

Final Bruins-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Bruins just played Monday but the travel from Edmonton to Calgary isn’t really that much. Still taking the Bruins to win by at least two goals here.

Final Bruins-Flames Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins -1.5 (+220)