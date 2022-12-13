By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

An Eastern Conference clash is in the makings as the New York Islanders get ready to do business with the Boston Bruins in “Bean Town.” Join us for our NHL odds series where our Islanders-Bruins prediction and pick will be revealed.

The last time New York suited up for action, they were shut out 3-0 versus the Carolina Hurricanes and ended up not playing one of their best games. Regardless, New York should be well-rested as they come into this upcoming matchup with a pair of consecutive off days. Altogether, the Islanders have compiled a 17-12-0 record and have a total of 34 points through their first 29 regular season games.

Starting the first of a five-game home stand that will see the Bruins mostly stay home for the holidays, the team that possesses the most points than any other bunch is fresh off of a convincing victory over an extremely talented Vegas Golden Knights team by a score of 3-1. With the win, Boston was able to rebound quickly after the surprising defeat to the Arizona Coyotes the game prior and now sits with a near-flawless 22-4-1 record on the season.

Here are the Islanders-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Islanders-Bruins Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-122)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 6 (+100)

Under: 6 (-122)

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

Ideally, the Islanders would like nothing more than to spoil the Bruin’s return home with a spread-covering victory. More than that, a road game where New York remains competitive and keeps Boston on the ropes would turn out to be exactly what the doctor ordered.

In order for the Islanders to have a chance to cover, the offense will certainly need to come up with a different approach to find success. With more than 48 hours of time to dwell on their shortcomings to the Hurricanes, New York has struggled at times in figuring out ways to slap the puck in between the two pipes with an average of 3.17 goals per contest, but fear not Islanders bettors/fanatics. In their previous victory that came over one of the surprise teams in the league in the New Jersey Devils, New York was red-hot and potted a total of six goals in the contest.

Not to mention, but the good news is that the Islanders have also racked up a 17-12 record against the spread thus far this season and have been quite reliable when it comes to making money for its bettors. A large part of their success that has resulted in a plethora of spread-coverings has been because of New York’s impeccable ability to keep the puck out of the net defensively. In fact, the Islanders are only surrendering 2.76 goals per contest and have been fortunate enough to be provided with stupendous goaltending led by Ilya Sorokin. If Sorokin is on his A game, the Bruins could find themselves in some trouble.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

There is no doubt that the entirety of the NHL has begun to get a stiff neck from looking up at the Bruins in the standings and there will certainly be a sense of urgency for a Boston squad that will try to remain on top of the throne.

Similarly to the Islanders, the Bruins have also made a lot of money for bettors out there with an ultra-impressive 20-7 record against the spread. While covering did not necessarily come true for Boston in their last outing, this stat alone should provide some solace if you are having a difficult time of who to choose in this one. Of course, this doesn’t even include how dominant Boston has been in front of their home fans, as they still have not lost at TD Garden with a 14-0-1 record.

Nevertheless, the most intriguing thing to watch for out of the Bruins Tuesday night will be the continued success from goalie Linus Ullmark. Having a career year in net, Ullmark has posted extraordinary numbers through his 19 games played with a phenomenal 16-1 record, a 1.78 goals against, and even a near-flawless .941 save percentage. Believe it or not, these marks stand as the top numbers in the NHL and there is no other goalie that has been playing better than the Swedish 29-year-old in the whole league.

Outside of Ullmark’s supremacy on the ice, will the Bruins’ top skaters be able to strike fast like they did on Sunday? Be on the lookout for the Bruins’ top statistical man in David Pastrnak to get the job done in some way with his whopping 38 points on the season.

Final Islanders-Bruins Prediction & Pick

At first glance, even though the Bruins may have an eleven-point edge within the standings, don’t be shocked if the Islanders come out to play and make life difficult for Boston to get going offensively. New York finds a way to cover the spread out on the road!

