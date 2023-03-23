The Winnipeg Jets square off with the Anaheim Ducks in a Western Conference matchup! Keep up with our NHL odds series as we give you a Jets-Ducks prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Jets are in a tight playoff race as they are holding onto that second spot in the wild card. Their record of 40-29-3 has given them 83 points for the year. The game vs. the Ducks will be the first of a short three-game California road trip that also features the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. Last time out, the Jets narrowly escaped the Arizona Coyotes with a 2-1 victory.

The Ducks are having a rough season. They have a record of 23-38-10 and have been eliminated from the playoffs. Their 56 points are the fourth-worst in the NHL. The Ducks are currently in the middle of an eight-game home stand. They are currently 1-3-1 during their home stand but can turn it around in this game. Last time out, they dropped a 5-1 contest to the Calgary Flames.

These two teams have met twice during the year so far. Winnipeg won both with a 3-2 win in November and a 5-2 win a month later. A win for Winnipeg will give them the season series sweep and put them one game close to the first wild-card spot.

Here are the Jets-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Jets-Ducks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+108)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Jets vs. Ducks

TV: Bally Sports West, TSN Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Winnipeg needs to take advantage of the weak Duck’s defense. Anaheim allows opponents to take 39.1 shots per game and score 4.01 goals. Both of those numbers are worst in the league. Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Josh Morrisey will be the ones to lead the Jets’ attack. The Jets took 32 and 40 shots in the two previous meetings with Anaheim. If they can be in the mid 30’s with their shots, they will be in a strong position to win this game by a few goals.

The Ducks not only cannot defend, but they are one of the worst teams offensively as well. They score 2.55 goals per game, and they have the third-worst shooting percentage. They are one of only three teams to have a shooting percentage of under nine. Winnipeg allows only 2.81 goals per game and allowed only two goals in both games earlier in the season. The Jets should not have any problem with the Ducks if they stick to their game and have good goaltending play.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

The Ducks are struggling heavily this season, there is no question about it. However, they have been slightly better in the last ten games. They have allowed 3.6 goals per game in their last ten, which is down from their season average. John Gibson will be in goal for this game. He has a save percentage over .900, and he will need to keep that up in this game.

Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks in goals and assists. He has eight points in ten games this month, and he will need a few more for the Ducks to keep this one close. Winnipeg is in the bottom half of the league in shooting percentage. Anaheim will need to put the pressure and allow Zegras to make plays.

Anaheim will need to have a strong attack and do whatever they can to keep Winnipeg on the other side of the blue line.

Final Jets-Ducks Prediction & Pick

Winnipeg is just the better team here. I will not overthink this.

Final Jets-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+108), Under 6.5 (-128)