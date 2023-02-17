The battle of Southern California will be on the minds of every sports fanatic in the city of stars as the Los Angeles Kings head up the road to the Honda Center to take on the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to check out our NHL odds series, where our Kings-Ducks prediction and pick will be made.

The playoff-contending Los Angeles Kings have reeled off 11 goals during their previous two consecutive wins and don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. With a record of 30-18-7 heading into this in-state clash, the Kings sit only three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

The exact opposite could be said about the Ducks, as Anaheim has laid far too many eggs in their games this season which has resulted in a 17-32-6 record overall. While LA is competing for the throne in the division, the Ducks currently occupy the basement and are playing for pride as the regular season will slowly come to a close over the next couple of months. The Ducks have lost three in a row and have given up a whopping 2o goals during that span.

Here are the Kings-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kings-Ducks Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (-108)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Ducks

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Kings haven’t missed a step since returning from the All-Star break festivities. In fact, Los Angeles has yet to go down in defeat since the time off, as they happen to boast a perfect 2-0 record ever since. Although the sample size is minuscule, there is no doubt that the Kings have been getting the job done on both ends of the ice all season long en route to a Stanley Cup Championship run.

In order to improve upon a fairly average 28-27 record against the spread, it will be vital for the Kings to continue dominating the opposition offensively. On paper, the Kings have averaged 3.27 goals per game this season, but they have boosted that mark to 5.5 scores in the two games since the All-Star break. A big reason for this offensive explosion has been due to a slew of playmakers that have been nearly impossible to slow down. Whether it’s Adrian Kempe scoring in now three straight games including a four-goal performance in the 6-0 win over the Penguins, or center Philip Danault recording a hat trick in the assists department against the Sabres, Los Angeles is certainly making it known that teamwork does in fact make the dream work.

In the two victories over Pittsburgh and Buffalo, goaltender Pheonix Copley has been like a human wall when in net as he has surrendered only a pair of goals and clearly appears to be the best goaltending option for the Kings at the moment. Be on the lookout for Copley to leave his mark in a convincing fashion if LA is going to cover.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

Although the Ducks have been as sloppy as they come this year, a southern California showdown against a stellar squad like the Kings could be the pep in the step that Anaheim so desperately needs. While the Ducks have been only slightly more impressive against the spread with a 24-31 record overall in that department, the intensity and want to defeat the Kings on their home ice should be at an all-time high.

First things first, do the Ducks have what it takes to play even a lick of defense? While only time will tell, there is no arguing with the fact that Anaheim has been just about as horrendous as they come in stopping opposing offenses from scoring at will. Clearly, the main priority for this squad is to tighten the screws in a big way defensively, especially when Los Angeles can’t seem to not score as of late. Unfortunately, the numbers on paper aren’t super encouraging, as Anaheim is giving up over 4.10 goals per game and are only scoring 2.45 goals per outing themselves.

Just when you think things are looking rather bleak for the Ducks, a faster-than-normal start may reverse this losing trend that Anaheim has become so accustomed with. In fact, the Ducks were outshot by the Sabres their last time out 19-3, and they simply cannot afford to fall behind when going up against contending teams like the Kings that are playing as desperate as ever with the regular season quickly running out of games. Alas, if the Ducks can jump out to an early lead and come out of the first period with some aggressive energy on each line, then Anaheim may make a game out of this one.

Final Kings-Ducks Prediction & Pick

Simply put, the Kings are easy to put your faith in at their moment while Anaheim looks like a bunch of ugly ducklings with no better days to look forward to. Hammer Los Angeles and don’t look back.

Final Kings-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (-108)