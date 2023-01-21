It will be a battle of Eastern Canada as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit Centre Bell to face off with the Montreal Canadiens. Come skate with us as we look at our NHL odds series and make a Maple Leafs-Canadiens prediction and pick and show you how to watch.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Significantly, Auston Matthews scored two goals for the Leafs. Michael Bunting contributed with two assists. Meanwhile, goalie Ilya Samsonov made 37 saves. The Leafs led 3-0 after the first period and never looked back. Amazingly, Toronto won despite winning only 41 percent of their faceoffs. They also went 0 for 1 on the powerplay and allowed a powerplay goal. However, the Leafs also blocked 16 shots in what was a long day for the defense and goaltending.

The Canadiens fell 6-2 to the Florida Panthers. Unfortunately, it got ugly fast as the Habs trailed 5-0 after two periods. The Canadiens mustered two goals in the third, but the deficit was too large to overcome. Stunningly, they won despite winning 56 percent of their faceoffs. But the Habs were 0 for 5 on the powerplay and allowed a staggering four powerplay goals. Likewise, they blocked only 14 shots while allowing 40 shots to trickle through.

The Maple Leafs enter this matchup with a record of 28-11-7. Additionally, they are 11-8-3 on the road. The Leafs have gone 6-3-1 in their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 19-24-3. The Habs have a 10-12 record at Centre Bell. Also, they are 4-6 in their previous 10 contests.

The Canadiens have won six of the past 10 contests between the teams. Significantly, the teams met on October 12, 2022. The Canadiens defeated the Leafs 4-3 in their only matchup this season. Who will win this one?

Here are the Maple Leafs-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Canadiens Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (-142)

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (+116)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens

TV: NHL Network, CBC, SNE and SNO

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs are once again a great team. However, can they keep it up? They have some elite talent at their disposal. Significantly, Mitchell Marner has 17 goals and 38 assists, with five powerplay goals. William Nylander has 24 goals and 27 assists, with six snipes on the powerplay. Likewise, Matthews has 24 goals and 27 assists, with 10 powerplay conversions. John Tavares continues to play well, with 20 goals and 25 assists, including eight powerplay markers. Substantially, these four lead an offense that ranks ninth in goals, 10th in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

Samsonov and Matt Murray share the crease, and both are exceptional. Ultimately, Samsonov is 14-4-1 with a goals-against average of 2.18 and a save percentage of .920. Murray is 11-5-2 with a goals-against average of 2.73 and a save percentage of .911. Furthermore, Samsonov will get the start today for the Leafs. These two back a defense that ranks fifth in goals allowed. However, the Leafs struggle on the penalty kill, ranking 17th.

The Maple Leafs could cover the spread if they get multiple chances on the powerplay. Moreover, they must avoid taking penalties.

Why The Canadiens Could Cover The Spread

The Canadiens are not a great team. However, they have some players that can contribute. Nick Suzuki has 16 goals and 21 assists. Likewise, he is a threat all over the ice. But the Habs will now be without Cole Caufield. Unfortunately, the Habs revealed this morning that he will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Kirby Dach is another option with eight goals and 21 assists. Together, these guys lead a struggling offense that ranks 28th in goals, 25th in shooting percentage, and 31st on the powerplay.

Samuel Montembeault will get the start today. He is 9-8-2 with a goals-against average of 3.21, along with a save percentage of .909. Now, Montembeault gets the start against a red-hot Maple Leafs team and leads a team that ranks 28th in goals allowed and 26th on the penalty kill. Can he stop this high-powered offense?

The Canadiens could cover the spread if they avoid mistakes and keep the puck away from the Toronto “Big Four”. Additionally, they must convert on their chances.

Final Maple Leafs-Canadiens Prediction & Pick



The Leafs usually struggle against the Canadiens. However, they come into this game on a significant roll. And the Canadiens are reeling after losing their second-best scorer. Ultimately, it will create a huge impact in this one. Expect the Leafs to go into Centre Bell and take this game to continue their momentum.

Final Maple Leafs-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (-142)