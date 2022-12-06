By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

Don’t look now, but we have an absolute treat in store for us on the ice as the Florida Panthers take on the Winnipeg Jets in the city that’s dubbed “The Peg”. It is about that time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Panthers-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming off of two-straight 5-1 victory performances, it is becoming evident that the Panthers are finally starting to find their groove. Although they still are buried deep within the Atlantic Division standings with only 28 points on the year, the season is still young for Florida to go streaking!

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets have taken the league by storm with a 15-7-1 record which includes an impressive 9-3 mark on their home ice. Winners in four of their previous five games overall, there is no denying that the Jets are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Here are the Panthers-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Panthers-Jets Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+205)

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-260)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

With tonight’s matchup serving as the final contest of a five-game road trip before they finally return home, the Panthers will be seeking an abundance amount of confidence if they are able to pull off a spread-covering victory. In order to accomplish this feat, Florida will need another stellar effort like they have been giving in their previous two games. Against the Kraken on Saturday, the Panthers were able to snap Seattle’s seven-game winning streak by receiving a stupendous performance from goalie Spencer Knight. By the game’s conclusion, Knight stopped 35 of 36 shots on goal and appeared to be dialed in from the opening face-0ff.

In fact, Knight has been on a mission 0ver the course of the entire season and is ranked within the top five of all eligible NHL goalies with a stellar .923 save percentage. Not to mention, Knight has also compiled a respectable 8-3-3 record when starting in net and obviously is one of Florida’s biggest difference-makers when it comes to covering the spread later this evening.

Other than Knight’s goaltending heroics, the Panthers come into play with an above-average scoring unit offensively that has averaged 3.48 goals per contest through the team’s first 25 games of the season. On paper, the Panthers provide a lethal one-two punch that includes two first-liners in center Carter Verhaeghe and winger Matthew Tkachuk. On the season, the dynamic duo has combined for a bulk of the Panthers’ scoring and should not be expected to slow down any time soon. After scoring a career-best 24 goals in 78 games a season ago, Verhaeghe is on pace to top that after potting a pair of goals in the win versus Seattle.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Sitting comfortably in second place within the Central Division standings and only trailing the Dallas Stars by two points for the top spot, the Jets are absolutely humming right now. At the conclusion of last season, Winnipeg was coming off a disappointing 11th-place finish out west that saw them miss out on the postseason for the first time in the five seasons prior. Fast forward six months later, and it appears that the Jets are not messing around this season.

While facing off with a hot-Panthers squad will be no easy task, the Jets will need to do their best to find ways in getting off to much better starts that put them in positions to succeed. Clearly, the Jets are the type of team that scores in bunches quickly, but by no means is this a recipe for success. After trailing 2-0 to the Ducks, Winnipeg answered accordingly by scoring five-unanswered goals in what ended up resulting in the 5-2 win. Over the course of their last six meetings overall, it was the third game in that span where Winnipeg has trailed by multiple goals. Alas, storming out of the gates and possessing an early lead will be vital in this one.

In addition, it will also be important for the Jets to take advantage of a Panthers squad that will be greatly shorthanded in this one. With more than a few Florida players banged up, Winnipeg must go full-throttle on the ice to eliminate any breathing room for the Panthers. With that being said, expect Pierre-Luc Dubois to continue his astounding play as the Winnipeg left-winger has currently racked up at least one point in five-straight games.

Final Panthers-Jets Prediction & Pick

At first glance, the Panthers have compiled a horrendous 8-17 record against the spread while the Jets have gone a productive 14-9. With Winnipeg playing better hockey of late and with a more proven track record ATS, the Jets are definitely the pick here.

