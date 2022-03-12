NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Flames prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/12/2022

The Detroit Red Wings head to Alberta, Canada to take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. The Red Wings are floundering lately while the Flames are red hot. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Flames prediction and pick.

The Red Wings are coming off a 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. They have gone 0-3-1 over the last four games, unable to pick up a victory. Their 2-6-1 record over their past nine games has sunk them further down the standings, leaving them 17 points behind the final wildcard spot. The Flames have gone 16-3-1 over their last 20 games, vaulting them toward the top of the standings as they now hold the top seed in the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference. They have plenty of momentum heading into this showdown with the Wings.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Red Wings-Flames odds:

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Flames Odds

Red Wings: +2.5 (-158) ML (+280)

Flames: -2.5 (+128) ML (-360)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under 6.5 (-114)

Why The Red Wings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The main reason the Red Wings could legitimately cover this spread is because of how large it is. In their last five games with the Flames, all losses, they have lost by over two goals twice. The other three losses were by two goals. Despite how bad the Red Wings are still a middle-of-the-road team that can present a fight when given the challenge.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings in scoring as he has put up 27 goals this season with 57 points. He has generated just one point over the last four games, so Detroit needs him to do his job to have a chance against Calgary. Tyler Bertuzzi has been solid all season delivering 24 goals on 48 overall points. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been exceptional chalking up 18 goals with 45 points.

Add this to the fact that they have hung around good teams recently, losing 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and there is a legitimate chance they could hang with the Flames. The key to the Wings covering the spread will be to get their three stars going and control the puck, not allowing the Flames to dictate how the game does. While the Flames have been hot lately, they also have had some clunkers recently, as evidenced by a 5-4 overtime home loss to the Montreal Canadiens last week.

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Flames have every possible reason to be confident heading into this matchup with Detroit. They have dominated the last five matches against them, including a 3-0 win at Little Caesar’s Arena on October 21, 2021. Their play at the Scotia Saddledome has been spectacular over the last 15 games, as they have generated a scorching 13-1-1 mark. Overall on the season, the Flames are 15-5-5 when playing in front of their fervent fanbase.

Johnny Gaudreau has delivered the goods for the Flames this season, generating 26 goals on 77 overall points. He is coming off a hat trick that helped propel them to victory over the Lightning. Over the last five games, Gaudreau has scored 10 points, including six goals. He has had plenty of support as Matthew Thachuk has put up 27 goals on 66 total points, and Elias Lindholm has added 29 goals on 61 points.

But their goaltending is one of the most important factors propelling the Flames this season. For years, the Flames toiled with mediocre goalies but this year they have found an exceptional stopper in Jacob Markstrom. He boasts a 27-11-6 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Over his last four games, he has given up only one goal on three separate occasions.

Another thing working in Calgary’s favor is Detroit’s awful penalty kill. The Red Wings rank 30th in killing penalties and have struggled mightily recently, putting up a putrid mark of 8 for 19 on the kill. It has been even worse on the road where the Wings have allowed nine goals over their last 12 penalty kills. The Flames have a solid power-play unit as they rank 12th in the NHL. If the Flames can get some chances on the power play, they not only can beat the Wings but they can cover the spread.

Final Red Wings-Flames Prediction & Pick

The large spread does provide some reason for doubt. But the Red Wings have lost plenty of games this season by more than two goals. When they are struggling, they struggle mightily, and it comes out on the stat sheet. Couple that with the fact they rank 30th in goals allowed, and that spells a recipe for disaster. The Flames have been winning a lot lately and they have been destroying opponents in their building. Detroit’s recent woes coupled with the success the Flames have had spells out a great result in Alberta.

Final Red Wings-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames -2.5 (+128)