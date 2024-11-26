The Ottawa Senators are in the bottom half of the league as the month of November nears an end. Ottawa entered the 2024-25 campaign with renewed hopes to make a playoff push. However, they have not had the greatest start to the season this year. And with Artem Zub going down with injury, the team is looking to make some moves.

Zub will miss an extended period of time with a foot injury. This is a huge blow to Ottawa's defensive depth. Zub skated as one of the team's defenders on the top pairing. His injury has created a lack of NHL-quality depth on the back end. The team is hoping to change this in the coming weeks.

The Senators are ‘aggressive' on the trade market, as reported by Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch. Garrioch noted that they were aggressive even before the Zub injury. With the star blueliner sidelined, general manager Steve Staios is expected to ramp up his efforts to add a defenseman through trade.

Who could the Senators target on the trade market?

The Senators may not be able to replace Artem Zub through a single trade. There are certainly defensemen out there who could replace his production. However, Ottawa may not be willing to pay the price necessary to acquire those players. At least, they may not be willing to pay the price at this current juncture.

Zub is a right-shot defenseman, so it would make sense to add a right-shot defender to offset his absence. And there are some interesting names that could be available through trade. The first is Columbus Blue Jackets rearguard David Jiricek.

A Jiricek trade is reportedly imminent according to recent reports. Columbus is reportedly seeking a younger player who has yet to establish themselves at the NHL level. This is a price the Senators could pay. Especially for a player like Jiricek who represents more of a long-term option for Ottawa.

A more veteran option could be found within the Atlantic Division. Justin Holl struggled with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24. However, he has looked rather solid so far in 2024-25. An intradivision trade is always a tricky situation to navigate. But a deal involving Holl could benefit both Detroit and Ottawa in a few ways.

If the Senators disregarded the handedness of the defenseman they acquire, they could make a big splash. Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler is a fit for the Senators. This is a more complicated situation than the other two, however. Fowler has a lofty $6.5 million cap hit for this season and next.

The Senators have options if they want to add a defenseman. It's a matter of finding the right player for the right price. In any event, this is a situation that is certainly worth monitoring as trade talks around the NHL continue to heat up.