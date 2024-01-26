The Blue Jackets should be selling hard ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have struggled mightily throughout the 2023-24 NHL campaign, and with hope of a postseason berth all but lost in Ohio, there could be a firesale brewing.

Ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline, Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is willing to part with at least two key pieces of the current roster, according to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger. Both forward Patrik Laine and defenseman Ivan Provorov are available, Dreger confirmed on Thursday.

“Jarmo Kekalainen, general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets, is willing to listen on a couple of big name guys like Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov,” he asserted. And those aren't the only players.

“And there are others. Obviously Adam Fantilli is untouchable and there are other young players the Blue Jackets won't want to move,” Dreger explained.

“A number of teams though, are very interested in veteran Boone Jenner. But he's a heart and soul guy with a terrific contract, so it's highly unlikely that the Blue Jackets consider moving him. But again, Jarmo Kekalainen and the Columbus Blue Jackets are listening.”

Patrik Laine having a tough year

It's no secret that Patrik Laine isn't living up to expectations this season. Despite being riddled by injuries, he's scored just six goals and nine points over 18 healthy games in 2023-24. He was also moved to center for a short time, an experiment that didn't seem to get the Finnish sniper going.

A former No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine averaged 37 goals per 82 games during the first four years of his career, all spent with the Winnipeg Jets.

But since heading south of the border to Ohio in 2020-21, Laine hasn't played more than 56 games in a campaign. With two more years remaining on his contract with a hefty $8.7 million cap hit, it would make a lot of sense for Columbus to move on from this player.

Ivan Provorov, on the other hand, has been solid if unspectacular in his first season in Ohio. After being traded from the Philadelphia Flyers in the offseason, the Russian has amassed 23 points in 46 games, while logging almost 23 minutes of time on ice per game.

Provorov has one more season remaining on a contract that will pay him $4.725 million in 2024-25. He could also be a lucrative trade chip for the Blue Jackets front office ahead of the deadline.

It seems likely that a firesale will materialize for the Eastern Conference basement dwellers, and both Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov may not be calling Columbus home for too much longer.