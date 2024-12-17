The Vancouver Canucks have been a bit inconsistent so far this season, but president Jim Montgomery and general manager Patrik Allvin likely will not stand pat for too long, looking to make a move sooner rather than later. There are two specific areas the team is looking to improve.

“League sources confirm that the Canucks are on the lookout for a top-four defenseman as well as a winger,” Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. “And in keeping with Rutherford tradition, I would imagine GM Patrik Allvin would want to make a trade sooner than later and not wait until the March 7 deadline. He acquired Elias Lindholm on Jan. 31 last season, very much keeping with the Rutherford-esque style to get ahead of the deadline.”

The Canucks still have a solid record of 16-9-5, despite some of the problems they have dealt with on the ice. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, and are still very much in contention for a top-three spot in the Pacific Division.

What area will Canucks prioritize in trade?

The Canucks are reportedly looking for a top-four defenseman due to the injury that Filip Hronek is dealing with. That has been a tough blow for the Canucks on the ice. It is not easy to find one of those defensemen on the market, especially at this point, but Vancouver will pull the trigger on a move if another team is a willing partner.

Although the Canucks are looking for a winger, it seems that the defenseman addition is going to take higher priority, just based on the reporting. It will be interesting to see if Allvin can find a team to make a deal with at this point in the season. The Canucks can have all the desire in the world to make a trade, but it takes two to tango.